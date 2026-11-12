Tyler Herro Sends Strong Message to Bucks Amid Eight-Game Losing Streak

The Bucks have lost 8 games in a row and new Buck Tyler Herro is making it perfectly clear that losing is not going to be the new norm in Milwaukee Tyler Herro is absolutely fed up with losing games and you can see his frustration level rising. The Bucks are last in the East and tied with the Jazz for the worst record in the league.

Herro was traded to the Bucks as part of the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade this summer and he said that he's experiencing something he's never experienced in his basketball career.

“This is the most I've ever lost in my life. We can't just be smiling and thinking that's okay. The object is to win. That's why we get paid, it's to win games.”

Those are some very strong words from Herro and I don't at all blame him for being fed up.

Tyler Herro says this is the most he’s ever lost in his life.



“This is the most I’ve ever lost in my life. We can’t just be smiling and thinking this is okay. Like, the goal here is to win. That’s why we get paid, to win games.” 😬



The Bucks are 1-11 on the season and currently… pic.twitter.com/nbIJtyZqYb — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 12, 2026

Tyler Herro Is Sending a Message to His Teammates

I don’t think Herro is calling any of his teammates out per se but he did say he can't just sit there and smile while we're losing.

To me that sounds like a guy who isn't happy with the mindset of the team at the moment. The difference between losing games when you're competing and just getting comfortable with losing is a big one and Herro appears to be worried that Milwaukee is heading down that path.

This has been a massive transition for Herro. He spent his entire career with the Miami Heat prior to coming to Milwaukee and the Heat were a very good team over that period and had many deep playoff runs. He's now on a squad that's managed just one win in its first 12 games.

Herro is certainly not naming anyone in particular, but I think his message is very clear and something has to change.

Milwaukee's Season Is Already Spiraling Out of Control

Lots of people assumed the Bucks would be a bad team after they traded Giannis, but I didn’t expect them to win just once in their first 12 games of the season. An eight game losing streak is bad, but sitting at 1-11 is a bit of a problem before we've even got to the middle of November.

There'll always be some growing pains after you move on from a franchise player like Antetokounmpo. You don't trade away a guy of that calibre and expect everything to just click into place overnight.

Milwaukee got a number of young players in that deal Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis. The idea was to start to build a new foundation and that process takes time. The Bucks still need to establish some kind of winning culture.

Can Herro help turn things around?

Herro is now one of the more identifiable players on this Bucks squad and that in itself comes with added responsibility.

It's one thing to be angry and to express that anger publicly, but the next step is to be the one to lead the team out of this. Milwaukee absolutely needs a leader in this situation, particularly with so many young guys trying to find their feet in the league.

Herro's comments tell me he's not yet ready to accept that losing is now part of his new reality and that's precisely the mindset Milwaukee needs right now. The question is whether the rest of the locker room feel the same way.