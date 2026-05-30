Milwaukee Shouldn't Send Giannis Antetokounmpo to Orlando Unless it Includes this One Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo's time as a Milwaukee Buck is nearing its end as a deal is likely to be done by the 2026 NBA Draft. With rumors currently pointing to the Portland Trailblazers and the Miami Heat, a new team may try and pursue Antetokounmpo thanks to some familiar faces.

The Orlando Magic are that team, the team that just hired Sean Sweeney, the Spurs assistant coach, and just a decade ago, he was a young assistant on the staff that first helped mold Giannis into the force he is today.

The Giannis-to-Orlando speculation just became even more interesting.



ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne recently named the Magic as a team to watch if Giannis Antetokounmpo ever becomes available.



Now add this layer: new Magic head coach Sean Sweeney previously worked closely with… pic.twitter.com/NC2mdCEfvo — Orlando Magic HQ (@OMagicHQ) May 29, 2026

For starters, Orlando meets all the criteria we have heard Giannis likes. It's in the sun, it's in the Eastern Conference, they have a strong core, and now he has a connection. This isn't the first time we have heard the Magic had interest in Giannis either.

Don't forget there's no State income tax in Florida.

While all the reasons point towards a potential deal, you have to look at what Milwaukee would be able to get from the Magic, and the answer is not much.

Orlando has only one tradeable first round pick thanks to the trade for Desmond Bane, and while talented, a package highlighting Franz Wagner isn't beating an offer like Miami's. The Magic lack the young talent and depth on their team, which is part of the reason they failed to reach expectations, beyond just their injuries.

Wendell Carter Jr. Jase Richardson, and Tristan da Silva are some other young players that could be thrown in. But with the lack of draft capital, the Bucks may not like the offer compared to others.

However

Paolo Banchero is the key here, if the Magic were willing to part with Paolo Banchero, the Bucks would have to consider sending Giannis to Orlando. Banchero is 23 years old and averaged 22.2/8.4/5.2 this season. A young star like Banchero could jumpstart a Bucks rebuild in a post Giannis era.

John Hammond, Senior Advisor for the Magic, was the GM of the Bucks when the team drafted Giannis in 2013.



Jeff Weltman, Orlando’s President of Basketball Ops, previously worked in Milwaukee as an assistant GM.



Hammond and Weltman both have familiarity with Bucks GM Jon Horst. https://t.co/zvE1POVTTn — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) May 23, 2026

The question would then become on Orlando's side, and Giannis's side. Is Bane, Wagner, Giannis, and whatever is left after a trade enough, probably not. Orlando would need a true point guard, and with Wagner's health concerns, depth on the wings would be crucial.

So while an offer centered around Wagner would likely be the Magic's starting point, the Bucks should only send Giannis to Orlando if they can get Paolo Banchero back in return, otherwise, prioritize the young assets and draft picks.