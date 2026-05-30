Milwaukee Shouldn't Send Giannis Antetokounmpo to Orlando Unless it Includes this One Player
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Giannis Antetokounmpo's time as a Milwaukee Buck is nearing its end as a deal is likely to be done by the 2026 NBA Draft. With rumors currently pointing to the Portland Trailblazers and the Miami Heat, a new team may try and pursue Antetokounmpo thanks to some familiar faces.
The Orlando Magic are that team, the team that just hired Sean Sweeney, the Spurs assistant coach, and just a decade ago, he was a young assistant on the staff that first helped mold Giannis into the force he is today.
For starters, Orlando meets all the criteria we have heard Giannis likes. It's in the sun, it's in the Eastern Conference, they have a strong core, and now he has a connection. This isn't the first time we have heard the Magic had interest in Giannis either.
Don't forget there's no State income tax in Florida.
While all the reasons point towards a potential deal, you have to look at what Milwaukee would be able to get from the Magic, and the answer is not much.
Orlando has only one tradeable first round pick thanks to the trade for Desmond Bane, and while talented, a package highlighting Franz Wagner isn't beating an offer like Miami's. The Magic lack the young talent and depth on their team, which is part of the reason they failed to reach expectations, beyond just their injuries.
Wendell Carter Jr. Jase Richardson, and Tristan da Silva are some other young players that could be thrown in. But with the lack of draft capital, the Bucks may not like the offer compared to others.
However
Paolo Banchero is the key here, if the Magic were willing to part with Paolo Banchero, the Bucks would have to consider sending Giannis to Orlando. Banchero is 23 years old and averaged 22.2/8.4/5.2 this season. A young star like Banchero could jumpstart a Bucks rebuild in a post Giannis era.
The question would then become on Orlando's side, and Giannis's side. Is Bane, Wagner, Giannis, and whatever is left after a trade enough, probably not. Orlando would need a true point guard, and with Wagner's health concerns, depth on the wings would be crucial.
So while an offer centered around Wagner would likely be the Magic's starting point, the Bucks should only send Giannis to Orlando if they can get Paolo Banchero back in return, otherwise, prioritize the young assets and draft picks.
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Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University.