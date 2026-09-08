Previewing the Milwaukee Bucks Centers for the 2026-2027 Season

Every day we get closer and closer to the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, and with training camp around the corner, the Milwaukee Bucks will get their first chance to see what type of team they'll have after a crazy summer.

A trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee to the Miami Heat caused the Bucks roster to have a major shakeup, including the at the center position. With a few retuning pieces and a newly acquired center, Milwaukee has an interesting outlook for this upcoming season.

Here's the preview for the Bucks' center rotation.

1. Myles Turner

Feb 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myles Turner's first season with the Bucks last year did not got as expected. The 11-year veteran averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44% from the field and 38.3% from the 3-point line.

Those averages in points and blocks were the second-lowest of his career, while his field goal percentage and rebounds were worst of his career.

In an attempt to salvage the remaining years of Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee signed Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million contract during the 2025 offseason, but after going 32-50 and posting career lows, it wasn't enough to keep the two-time MVP.

With such a hefty contract, a disappointing first impression and trading away Antetokounmpo, the Bucks explored the potential idea to move on from Turner, but have not found a destination mainly because the size of his contract.

The Bucks have essentially been forced to hold on to him until they find suitor, but still have optimism that he'll impact the team. Turner has already taken responsibility as he's one of the oldest players on the team, and hosted a mini training camp in Austin, Texas to build chemistry for a new-look team.

While his future in Milwaukee is still uncertain, he hopes to bounce back and contribute in any way possible.

2. Kel'el Ware

Feb 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) takes a shot over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the new players that Milwaukee acquired from the Miami trade was the 22-year-old center, Kel'el Ware. Drafted with the No. 15 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Ware capped off his second season in the NBA with the Heat after he averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game on 53% shooting from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line.

When it came to the four players involved in the trade, Ware definitely stood at the top as one of the most attractive pieces. He's a 7-footer who can stretch the floor and shoot the 3-pointer at an efficient rate.

His time in Miami wasn't exactly smooth sailing, as concerns about his work ethic and effort didn't sit right with future Hall of Fame coach Erik Spoelstra, but he will get a fresh start in Milwaukee under head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Ware has already expressed his excitement for playing with the Bucks and under Jenkins and thinks he can flourish next season. He'll most likely back up Turner and come off the bench to start the season, but he's a piece that can be an X-factor for Milwaukee.

3. Jericho Sims

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) dunks during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jericho Sims chose to exercise his $2.8 million player option this offseason to return to the Bucks after a solid season. Sims finished his second season with the Bucks this past year as he averaged 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 78.4% from the field.

Those were all career highs for the 27-year-old, including games played and minutes per game. Sims is your typical high-motor player who plays with a lot of energy and can jump out of the gym with his historic 44.5-inch vertical.

He succeeds by catching alley-oops for easy dunks and playing in the dunker spot where his teammates can find him for interior touches. Sims will be the third center for Milwaukee in this upcoming season, but he can still find ways to make an impact on the court with his athleticism and effort.