The Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors are getting louder by the day. One NBA reporter believes that the Milwaukee Bucks superstar may have more power and control over the situation than many realize. During a recent appearance on the Kevin O’Connor Show, Chris Haynes explained that Antetokounmpo's contract status gives him significant leverage if the Bucks ultimately decide to explore trade options this summer.

Haynes said that Antetokounmpo's contract status gives him significant leverage if the Bucks ultimately decide to explore trade options this summer.

“[Giannis has] tons of power [in dictating where he goes]—If a team he doesn’t wanna go to says ‘We want to talk to Milwaukee. We want to trade.’ Words gonna get back to Giannis & he’s gonna say, ‘You can do it, but you’re only getting me for the season—& I’m out.’” @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/vpORBNvHfM — Dru (@dru_star) June 6, 2026

"Giannis has tons of power in dictating where he goes. If a team he doesn’t wanna go to says, ‘We want to talk to Milwaukee. We want to trade.’ Words gonna get back to Giannis & he’s gonna say, ‘You can do it, but you’re only getting me for the season, and I’m out.’"

You have to presume that multiple teams are interested in acquiring Giannis, and the reality is that he could shape the entire process. Antetokounmpo has not publicly requested a trade, and while the Bucks ultimately have the power to decide, He can dramatically influence the market by saying or signaling where he wants to go.

Giannis Can Reduce the Number of Bidders

There could be a bidding war for Giannis, and if that's the case, teams will have to put together competitive trade packages. Teams will need to balance first-round picks, young prospects, and valuable rotational players to match contracts. (That's what the Miami Heat, among others, have been trying to put together -- and now widely considered by national reporters and the prediction markets to be the leaders.)

If a team makes an offer for Giannis and he privately communicates that he has no interest in signing a long-term extension with that particular franchise, that team may simply remove itself from the bidding altogether. That could reduce the number of serious contenders and shift leverage toward the destinations Giannis actually prefers. Giannis just has to come out publicly and make it clear that he has a list of preferred destinations.

A Preferred Destination Could Pay Less

Some reports have suggested that Giannis is worried that certain teams might trade away too much of their depth to acquire him, leaving them non-contenders. If Giannis dictates where he wants to play, that team will have leverage and could retain an asset or two. That means a team on Giannis' preferred list may not have to outbid the entire NBA.

That would put the Bucks in a difficult situation, because losing a superstar is challenging enough. Trade rumors are only going to intensify as we get closer to the NBA Draft. Haynes served as a reminder that Giannis might have the biggest say after all. As trade rumors continue to intensify ahead of the NBA Draft, Haynes' comments serve as a reminder that Giannis may ultimately have the biggest say in where the next chapter of his career begins.