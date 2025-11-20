4 Players Ruled Out in Bucks vs 76ers Matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without a few key players in their home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player making a serious argument for the league's Most Valuable Player.

Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for one to two weeks after suffering a low-grade left groin strain in Milwaukee's 118-106 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo left in the second quarter of the game after scoring 14 points and recording five rebounds and four assists.

"I don't know what grade it is, but I know it's not a bad one, so that's good news for us," Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said of Antetokounmpo's injury. "Probably two weeks he'll be out — hopefully less."

Out:

Alex Antetokounmpo (G League - Two-Way)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Adductor Strain)

Kevin Porter Jr. (Right Knee Meniscus Surgery)

Taurean Prince (Neck Surgery) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 19, 2025

Joining Antetokounmpo on the injured list is his brother, Alex, who is a G League player on a two-way contract and has yet to appear in a game for the Bucks this season.

Forward Taurean Prince is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery in Los Angeles to repair a herniated disc in his neck.

Prince has played just three games for the Bucks this season, averaging just over six points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds and an assist.

The final name on the Bucks' injury report was guard Kevin Porter Jr., who was set to become the team's starting point guard before undergoing right knee meniscus surgery after he was injured just minutes into the first game of the season on Oct. 22.

Porter is apparently back on track to rejoin the team in early December.

“This is my first surgery ever,” Porter told reporters. “So, two weeks (ago), (on) Monday, that was when I woke up and everything like that, couldn’t walk. I was on crutches for the first time, so of course, I’m human, so my energy is going to be a little low. But being back, being able to walk, being able to sleep regular, just live by my daily routines again is definitely uplifting.”

Porter has been able to return to the court and run opponentless drills, providing good reason for the optimism surrounding his return timeline.

"I think right on track then," Rivers said of Porter's recovery. "He looks good. He ran skeleton today and he looked good."

