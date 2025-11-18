The Milwaukee Bucks were dealt a body blow on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo came up limping after a missed layup attempt.

The two-time league MVP quickly fouled Evan Mobley to get medical attention and left for the Bucks locker room.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 6-foot-11 former Defensive Player of the Year has suffered a low-grade left groin strain. He'll sit out at least the next one-to-two weeks.

During a new interview with Gale Klappa on his eponymous "Courtside with Gale Klappa" podcast before the news broke, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers echoed Charania's estimate on the timing of the recovery.

"I don't know what grade it is, but I know it's not a bad one, so that's good news for us," Rivers said. "Probably two weeks he'll be out — hopefully less."

All told, this is probably a best-case scenario for Milwaukee. Yes, the team will be without its best player during a tough stretch of games, but it's encouraging that Antetokounmpo is expected back soon.

Through his first 13 healthy games this season, Antetokounmpo has been averaging 31.2 points while slashing .629/.500/.636, 10.8 boards, 6.8 dimes, 1.2 rejections and 0.9 swipes per.

The Bucks have, understandably, looked fairly listless without their leader. Milwaukee has gone 1-2 in games this season where Antetokounmpo hasn't been healthy by the end of the final buzzer (including last night's 118-106 loss to the Cavaliers, where Antetokounmpo was unavailable for the second half).

Milwaukee's Forthcoming Slate

Were Antetokounmpo to be shelved for just the next week, that would mean he would miss the Bucks' next three games. Milwaukee will at least be home, where the team has gone 5-3 this year, for all three bouts.

The Bucks are set to play against the 8-5 Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the 12-2 Detroit Pistons on Saturday, and the 6-7 Portland Trail Blazers on Monday (they'll look a lot more lethal if Jrue Holiday plays, but he's been day-to-day with an injury recently). Milwaukee will probably be lucky to go 1-2.

Should the matchup extend another week beyond that, the Bucks would have to square off against the 8-6 Miami Heat on Wednesday and the 8-5 New York Knicks on Friday without Antetokounmpo, too — before getting a reprieve with tilts against the 2-11 Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and the 1-12 Washington Wizards on Monday.

Latest Bucks News

