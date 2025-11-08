Bucks Downgrade Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status for Rockets Game Sunday
The Milwaukee Bucks have supplied a slightly ominous update on their best player, nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, prior to the team's meeting with the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Per Eric Nehm, Antetokounmpo is now considered just probable to play through the lingering left knee patellar tendinopathy that's been bugging him for weeks during this young 2025-26 NBA season.
The 6-foot-11 superstar, 30, is putting together another borderline-MVP campaign thus far this season when he does suit up. Through his first eight healthy games for the 6-3 Bucks, Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.4 points on .642/.538/.634 shooting splits, 12.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per bout.
Without an All-Star teammate for the first time since Khris Middleton's leveling up in 2018-19, Antetokounmpo has had to take on more of ball handling and playmaking role. The absence of starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. — who'll be on the shelf for at least another month recovering from a right knee meniscus surgery — has also necessitated Antetokounmpo advance as a distributor. Luckily, his passing game has evolved.
Reserve point guard Ryan Rollins has also looked excellent while stepping into Porter's role. In nine bouts for Milwaukee, the 6-foot-4 Toledo product has been averaging 16.7 points while slashing .518/.422/.850 shooting splits, 5.4 dimes and 3.7 boards a night, while starting all but one game sans Porter.
Bucks reserve small forward Taurean Prince, meanwhile, has incurred a neck strain and will be on the shelf indefinitely. Through eight games off the Bucks' bench so far, the 6-foot-6 combo forward out of Baylor has been averaging 6.1 points on .447/.429/1.000 shooting splits, 1.6 rebounds and an assist.
Antetokounmpo's little brother, Alex, is with the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate squad, the Wisconsin Herd, in Oshkosh. He'll likely be spending a lot of his time there this season, as for now he doesn't seem to be an NBA-caliber talent just yet.
Missing Rockets
Houston's most glaring absence for much of the season will be one-time All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL just months removed from inking a new $50 million deal with the Rockets. Per the league's latest injury report, two-way players Isaiah Crawford and Kevon Harris will be putting in reps with Houston's G League affiliate.
New free agent signing Dorian Finney-Smith, meanwhile, has yet to make his Rockets debut as he recovers from an offseason left ankle surgery.
