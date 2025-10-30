Bucks’ Myles Turner Takes Major Shot at Former Teammate Tyrese Haliburton
Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner took a shot at former Indiana Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton, saying he acted differently on the court than he would otherwise.
Turner spent the first decade of his NBA career with the Pacers, and had been teammates with Haliburton since the 2021-22 season, when he arrived in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.
"Tyrese, also, he knows he's protected too," Turner said. "So he can go out there, talking s— saying whatever he wants and he knows he has backup at the end of the day. Now, he's not going to be talking the same s— if you're in the middle of the street. That's what guys will do in this league."
Turner's shot at Haliburton is his latest in a saga which has been going on since his departure from the Pacers, which was ugly for both parties. Turner was vocal all offseason about how little the Pacers valued him as a player.
"I'm embracing change— embracing this cool part of my career," Turner said in September. "I'm heading into my prime. I'm in a city now that wants to celebrate me. There's a great quote that says 'go where you're celebrated'. I feel like that's here. People are excited to have me here."
The big man's point production has taken a dip since last season, averaging just 8.3 points per game in a Bucks uniform despite having never sat below 10 points per game over the course of a season, however has been a key contributor to both the offense and defense despite his lacking points.
Turner is averaging three assists a game — a career-high pace — as well as 6.8 rebounds, which is better than what he averaged in 2024-25.
The Bucks are off to a hot start this season, winning three of their four games and dispatching the New York Knicks in their most recent contest. They currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, and will look to further improve their record in their next matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
The Bucks square off against the Warriors at home on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. CST.
