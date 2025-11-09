Bucks Zone

Bucks Make Final Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo Ahead of Rockets Game

Alex Kirschenbaum

Feb 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) attempts to control the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a final determination on nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's health.

Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that, after head coach Doc Rivers suggested that the former two-time league MVP was expected to play through a left knee patellar tendinopathy issue, the Bucks have now confirmed his availability.

Two other Bucks standard roster players are down for the count.

Backup combo forward Taurean Prince will miss his second straight game with a neck strain, while starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. will be on the shelf for the next month or so recovering from a meniscus tear.

