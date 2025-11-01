Bucks Make Final Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury vs Kings
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a final decision on the health of nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out the Bucks' surprise win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the two-time league MVP has been upgraded from questionable to available to suit up through his left knee patellar tendinopathy.
The action tips off at 4 p.m. CT in Milwaukee.
