Bucks Make Final Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury vs Kings

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA: Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (right) blocks a shot by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (center) as forward DeMar DeRozan (left) defends during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA: Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (right) blocks a shot by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (center) as forward DeMar DeRozan (left) defends during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a final decision on the health of nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out the Bucks' surprise win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the two-time league MVP has been upgraded from questionable to available to suit up through his left knee patellar tendinopathy.

The action tips off at 4 p.m. CT in Milwaukee.

