Bucks, Warriors Announce Starting Lineups for Thursday Game
The Milwaukee Bucks will play their secod of three straight home games Thursday night, hosting the Golden State Warriors in a battle of one-loss teams.
The game, which tips off at 7 p.m. CDT at Fiserv Forum, features two of the eight remaining teams with one or zero losses.
The Bucks are riding a one-game win streak after a 10-point win over the New York Knicks behind 37 points from star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Golden State has won two straight after their defense put a lid on the Clippers, holding them to just 79 points in their win on Tuesday.
More news: NBA Announces Giannis Antetokounmpo History After Latest Bucks Game
However, the Bucks will be without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for this matchup.
The Bucks will have no choice but to shake things up for their starting five. Milwaukee will go with Ryan Rollins getting the nod at point guard, Gary Trent Jr. at shooting guard, AJ Green at small forward, Kyle Kuzma at power forward and Myles Turner starting at center.
For the Warriors, two-time league MVP Steph Curry will start at point guard, Jimmy Butler III at shooting guard, Jonathan Kuminga at small forward, Draymond Green at power forward and Quinten Post gets the nod at center.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo First Player in NBA History to Accomplish Insane Feat
Antetokounmpo will be missed. He was ruled probable moments before he was ruled out an hour before game time.
Antetokounmpo has been the lifeblood of the Bucks' offense, averaging over 36 points per game, adding 14 rebounds and 7 assists on average. He currently has the fifth-shortest odds to win the NBA MVP award, but if he keeps this production up he is likely to see his MVP hopes raise.
The Bucks won't only be without Antetokounmpo on the court Thursday night, but also guard Kevin Porter Jr., who was listed as out on the Bucks' injury report.
“It didn’t look good, I’ll just say that,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said of Porter's injury. “We just gotta hope for the best. Looking at it, it was a pretty bad sprain.”
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.