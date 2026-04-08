Doc Rivers gives clearest indication yet on future with Bucks

Doc Rivers has been coy about his future over the past few months, even deflecting rumors that he’d made a decision. On Tuesday night, his response to a direct question about his immediate future on the sidelines seemed to provide some clarity.

Asked by HoopsHype’s Michael A. Scotto how much longer he envisioned coaching, Rivers was as forthcoming as he’s been in a public setting without going into specific plans.

I asked Doc Rivers how much longer he envisions coaching as he prepares to enter the Hall of Fame. He replied, “I won’t answer that, but I have grandkids that I want to see. I’ll put it that way. I’ll let you figure it out from there. I have seven grandkids now and they’re all… pic.twitter.com/eLwrZTqUpx — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 7, 2026

“I have grandkids that I want to see, I’ll put it that way,” Rivers replied. “I’ll let you figure it out from there. I have seven grandkids now, they’re all 8 years and under, and it kill me any time I miss Grandparents day with each one of them in school. It’s probably time to go see them more, so I’ll let you figure out the rest.”

Rivers refuted Stephen A. Smith’s report back in March that he’d already made the decision to step aside, but his latest comments and the uncertainty surrounding Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it look probable that a 27-year coaching career with end Sunday in Philadelphia.

That would be an ironic place to end since 76ers view him as one reason their team failed to even reach the conference finals between 2020-23 despite being one of the East’s top contenders.

Rivers was fired after being defeated by the Boston Celtics three years ago, went back to broadcasting and was ultimately hired by the Bucks after initially serving as a consultant to predecessor Adrian Griffin.

Milwaukee has fallen short of expectations under his watch too, bottoming out this season due to all of Antetokounmpo’s injuries and others on the roster not meeting expectations.

“Doc’s been an unbelievable partner for me going through a really tough season. We haven’t won a playoff series in three years or four years, whatever. Well, Doc’s been a part of that, and we’ve had injuries every year,” GM Jon Horst said in a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic. ”I try really hard to put myself in coaching. I do know it was an incredibly tough year and, in my opinion, Doc did his absolute best to keep the team on the rails as long as possible.

“I think it was masterful in a lot of ways. Did he hit every single thing right? No. Did I? No. But it’s a really challenging year. He was unbelievable to work with throughout the year with it.”

Horst says no decision has been made on the team’s coaching situation, but with the Bucks in flux, it appears Rivers is leaning towards stepping aside to concentrate on family. Whether that will be it for the veteran coach, who will turn 65 just before the start of next season, remains to be seen.

As things stand, it’s more likely he’ll be at an elementary school near you than on an NBA sideline.