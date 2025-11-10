Doc Rivers Pulls No Punches After Bucks’ 22-8 4th Quarter Collapse vs Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks appeared as though they were cruising towards a statement win over the 5-3 Houston Rockets before falling apart in the fourth quarter.
The Bucks held an 11-point lead at halftime, but were outscored 40-30 in the fourth quarter as their offense struggled to produce in the game's final five minutes.
More news: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives MVP Message After 2 Weeks of Season
Kevin Durant and the Rockets went on a 22-9 run to end the game, and Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made just one basket and two of his six free throw attempts and turned the ball over twice in the final five minutes.
“They’re a good team, but this was a game that I thought was very winnable for us,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said after the game, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “It was frustrating. I thought we didn’t execute offensively at all. The ball stopped moving.”
Antetokounmpo, who currently has the fourth-shortest odds for the league's Most Valuable Player award, finished with 37 points and eight rebounds, but didn't do enough in the final stretch of the game to prevent the Rockets from storming back.
After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke on the offensive issues that plagued the Bucks at the end of the game.
More news: Bucks Announce Kevin Porter Jr Underwent Surgery, Out Multiple Weeks
“I think we just gotta do a better job just moving the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “The ball was sticking a lot. Even when I had the ball, guys were not moving, our spacing was not good.
“We have to play the way we play through the first three quarters. Obviously, I know it’s the fourth quarter, you gotta be smarter, but we gotta keep on playing with pace, good spacing, guys gotta get in the paint and just be smarter down the stretch.”
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' offensive woes came as the Houston offense was heating up, a bad combination for a team trying to stymy a comeback.
'The Ball Was Sticking A Lot'
“We didn’t execute as well (as them),” Antetokounmpo said. “The ball was sticking a lot… Whenever we were double-teaming or trapping the pick-and-roll, they were moving the ball, finding the open man. They were able to make some shots and we did the complete opposite.”
The Bucks don't have much time to digest their disappointing loss to the Rockets, as they travel to play the Dallas Mavericks Monday night at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.