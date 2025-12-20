There has been so much discussion and speculation regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential departure from the Milwaukee Bucks after more than 12 seasons with the team ever since ESPN's reporting a couple weeks ago.

However, it seems there may still be hope after all for Bucks fans. According to Amazon Prime Video's Chris Haynes, the 2021 Finals MVP is reportedly asking them to make a move to help their short-term window.

"Well, the latest right now is that the Milwaukee Bucks are in desperate pursuit of trying to look out on the trade market to see if they can bring in a difference-maker type of player," Haynes said. "Sources have relayed to me that they are canvassing the market, and one of the guys that I've identified is Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings. He is one player that they have done their homework on."

"There hasn't been any concrete serious talks to this point, but he's somebody who is on their radar as Giannis Antetokounmpo has applied pressure on the Bucks to to make some moves," Haynes said. "The Bucks, I am told, are buyers and they are trying to figure out a way to bring in a difference-making type of player into the roster."

What the Bucks and Warriors are looking for on the trade market for @NBAonPrime. pic.twitter.com/Pl2CcXo5AV — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 20, 2025

This comes as more confirmation to recent reports that said the Bucks want to be buyers. Additionally, it's no secret that the 6-21 Sacramento Kings, who hired Scott Perry as their GM this past April, (three months after trading for LaVine), are expected to be sellers before the trade deadline.

LaVine, who turns 31 in March and has been playing alongside several other scorers and shot creators, is averaging 20.2 points, three rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sacramento Kings, converting on 48.7 percent of his field goals, 38.5 percent of his threes and 86.7 percent of his free throws in 23 games.

Not a perfect option

The issue with a potential trade for LaVine would be matching salaries. LaVine makes about $47.5 million this season, so a trade for him might have to involve combining the salaries of Kyle Kuzma ($22.4 million), Bobby Portis, ($13.4 million) and another smaller contract like Gary Trent Jr. ($3.7 million) in order to get there, assuming they don't want to trade Myles Turner after they moved Heaven and Earth to acquire him over the summer.

Along with LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk are two other Kings shot creators that could be on the move. Although they were not mentioned, DeRozan and Monk's contracts, ($24.7 million and $18.8 million, respectively), would be much easier to match salaries for in a trade.

DeRozan is averaging 18 points and 3.4 assists on 50.7 percent shooting from the field and 41.8 percent shooting from three. Monk is averaging 13 points and 2.5 assists, (shooting 43 percent from the field, 41 percent from three), after a career year last season that saw him average 17.2 points and 5.6 assists.

The Bucks, now 11-17 on the season, have won just three of their last 15 games, and remain without their two-time MVP indefinitely as he deals with a calf strain.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket