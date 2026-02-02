The Milwaukee Bucks might actually be making progress towards trading away their iconic franchise player. After the floodgates opened earlier this week with a report that the Bucks are listening to trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said on ESPN's NBA Countdown that Antetokounmpo wants to "be a Buck" on Sunday.

Now, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks may be doing more than just listening with teams pursuing the two-time MVP.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear to those that need to know in the Milwaukee organization that he's ready to move on from them and he's ready for his exit, whether it's at the deadline or in the offseason," Charania said. "And over the weekend, the Bucks remain engaged with NBA teams that have interest, that have given aggressive proposals. My understanding is they've submitted counteroffers to those aggressive proposals as well."

"The Heat, Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, those have been the most serious suitors out of the mix so far for Giannis. But it all comes down to the price point for him, a young player and/or a surplus of draft picks. So who meets that mark between now and the next four days up until the NBA trade deadline? And the Bucks have to manage the risk and reward. Whether you do a deal now or you wait for the offseason when Giannis only has one year left, that gives him even more control to figure out and dictate his future in the offseason."

After a blowout loss the Boston Celtics, the Bucks are now 18-29 on the season, good for 12th in the East, 2.5 games behind the 11th seed and four games behind the 10th seed. With Antetokounmpo on the floor, they won exactly half of their games, (15-15). With him out of the picture, they've won just three of 17 games.

In 30 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29 minutes per game, sinking 64.7 percent of his field goals and 39.5 percent of his threes.

