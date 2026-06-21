Should Bucks Flip Kel'el Ware to Lakers if Acquired in Giannis Trade?

When it comes to the Giannis sweepstakes the Miami Heat's trade package continues to be the best on the table according to reports.

However, recent reports have hinted that the Milwaukee Bucks would be willing to flip the third-year big man, Kel'el Ware in a deal. The 22-year-old center is 7-foot tall, shoots a career 37% from three, and averages a near double-double with 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

You can read all of the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade intel here...

The talent is clearly there but the up and down motor has been a bit of a concern. Miami's head coach, Erik Spoelstra had some strong words for Ware when talking to the media, and this approach was criticized for being made public.

Coach Spo is an old-school guy who was trying to deliver a public message to his young big man with the hopes of getting his point across. While Coach Spo did walk back his comments on Ware "satcking days in the wrong direction", Ware did not overreact and come at his coach through the media.

Feb 13, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra laughs with Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7)during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Instead, he took it on the chin and kept it professional, "I think it’s crazy but I mean, it’s his comments," he said, via Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. "I’ve kind of learned to control what you can control. It is what it is." Ware continued, "If I didn’t play the second half, that was his decision he felt he needed to make."

A new culture and a new coach could be just what the young big man needs to reach his potential. Trading him elsewhere in the Giannis deal might get Milwaukee different assets, but it would be a mistake to sell early on him if that is what the Bucks decide to do.

He can shoot threes, protect the rim, guard multiple positions and hasn't even scratched the surface of what he can become. There is a reason why multiple teams would be willing to trade for him if he became availble.

Lakers Interested in Ware

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

One team that could have interest in the stretch big man is the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN'sBrian Windhorst thinks the Lakers should jump at the opportunity to acquire Ware if he gets traded to the Bucks.

“[A] Big man who can stretch the floor, high energy, block shots,” Windhorst said of Ware. “There would be quite a few teams interested in Kel’el Ware if he got shipped to Milwaukee and they were willing to flip him. If I were the Lakers and Kel’el got shipped to Milwaukee, I’d be on the phone.”

While Ware might prefer to play next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James in the Western Conference for one of the most popular teams in the NBA, expectations would be significantly higher. The Lakers are wanting to advance deep into the playoffs and their biggest area of concern is the center spot.

Finding a way to acquire Ware at 22 years old would be a steal, even if they have to pay a steep price. But for Milwaukee, this is the perfect type of player any rebuilding team should want to bring in and develop.

Final Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) protects the basketball against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Bucks decide to acquire a future pick from the Lakers instead of Ware it would be a massive mistake.

Coming into the NBA Draft, Ware was drawing comparisons to Jarrett Allen and Lamarcus Aldridge. With the hopes that he can develop into his projected potential, the Bucks could have their franchise big man for the next decade.

Receiving a massive trade package for Giannis is about taking swings on young players who could develop into something bigger than expected. If the Lakers feel comfortable enough making a trade for him to help them win immediately, that should be a sign of how gifted of a talent he is.

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