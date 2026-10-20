If you followed the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, then one of the things constantly talked about regarding the roster was the overcrowd at the guard position. With being over the limit for standard contracts, the Bucks killed two birds with one stone.

In Monday, Milwaukee decided to waive Kevin Porter Jr., despite potential trades being floated around to help with the roster limit and logjam at the guard position. Porter spent the last two seasons with the Bucks and proved to the productive in his tenure, but was ultimately waived.

Porter's departure will create more opportunities for other guards to carve out a larger role as they head into next season.

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) passes away from Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) and guard Josh Giddey (3) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kasparas Jakučionis

Kasparas Jakučionis was one of the two guards brought over from the Miami Heat in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, and will most likely be the backup point guard behind Ryan Rollins with the departure of Porter.

Jakučionis saw a decent amount of playing time in Miami as a rookie last year, and produced fairly well posting 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from the 3-point line. The Heat valued him and were even hesitant to include him in the trade before actually making the deal, because of his playmaking and 3-point shooting ability.

The 20-year-old got to play for Milwaukee in summer league for only two games, but got to see him play during preseason in three games where he averaged 10.3 points, 3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. His efficiency struggled only shooting 36.8% from the field and 23.1% from the 3-point line, but showed glimpses of what made him such an attractive prospect while in Miami.

Kasparas Jakučionis has legit potential…



Rare guard prospect that works both on or off-ball. Smart cutter and accurate catch&shoot guy even off movement. But also a very slick passer that can get downhill and get to the line. Love his long term outlook. pic.twitter.com/aRl5J6EHmT — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) October 16, 2026

In the few games with the Bucks, he was able to be a facilitator to his teammates, and create his own shot on and off the dribble It was going to be hard to find him consistent minutes with the amount depth at the guard position, but now his role increases after the cut of Porter.

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries (0) reach for a loose ball during the first half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brayden Burries

It was only going to be a matter of time before the No. 10 overall pick from this year's draft was going to make an immediate impact, and that time could be approaching even sooner than expected. Burries has made waves during summer league, earning a spot on the All-Summer League First Team after a great showcase in Las Vegas, and continued it in the preseason.

Burries averaged 14 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game in his four preseason games, but shot 37.1% from the field and 15.4% from the 3-point line. Despite the early inefficiencies, Burries impacted the game on both ends of the court, being able to get downhill and find shots at the basket, while creating turnovers on the defensive side.

Burries steals it and scores it! pic.twitter.com/cpKEKWnkuc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 17, 2026

For someone who just entered the league, he doesn't play like it. He's comfortable and confident on the offensive end, as he can get to his spot well, and knows how to draw fouls to earn trips to the free-throw line. He can play both guard positions and with being a lottery pick, there were going to be minutes for him, but now with Porter gone, his opporunity increases even more.

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Rollins

There was a debate heading into this between Porter and Ryan Rollins on who should be the starting the point guard for this season. While some people looked at Porter to potentially be the better option, Rollins came off a career season where he averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 47.2% shooting from the field and 40.6% from the 3-point line.

At the minimum Porter was going to be a solid backup point guard option behind Rollins to help off the bench, but now Rollins' responsibilities grows as the most experienced point guard on the team. Burries will be entering his first season in the NBA, while Jakučionis will be entering his second on a brand new team. Rollins will have the opportunities to not only build on last season, but also lead the point guard unit.

Rollins is ready for more responsibility.



Froedtert & MCW Practice Report. pic.twitter.com/Drx8DcgQxh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 19, 2026

"It's a lot more responsibility than I had in the past few years for sure, so just taking that, accepting it, growing in that, learning from it- it's going to be growing mistakes for sure and growing pains, but just learning day by day and getting better with everything that they're asking of me,” Rollins said after practice on Monday. “Leadership of controlling the offense, playing with pace, being an initial threat on both ends of the court. I think one thing too is people are more aware of me than they were last year on the scouting report. I think it comes with it, but I'm excited to take on that challenge for sure."