The last time Damian Lillard stepped on a court in Milwaukee, he tore his achilles in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It would be his last game in a Bucks uniform and capped off a sour end to his short tenure.

On Thursday night, he returned to Milwaukee with another familiar face in Jrue Holiday, for the first time since his injury with the Portland Trail Blazers, where they would defeat the Bucks, 124-114, as the pair combined for 55 points. Lillard had the majority of those points, scoring 33 himself, as it looked like his injury from a while ago hadn't slowed him down.

The young Bucks made it a close game through four quarters, but some poor execution down the stretch still leaves Milwaukee with only one win on the season. Here are the winners and losers from the game

Winner: Nate Ament

Nate Ament got his second career start against the Trail Blazers due to injuries to Kyle Kuzma and Ousmane Dieng. In the last game he started against the Los Angeles Lakers, he was passive with his opportunities only scoring two points on three shot attempts in 21 minutes. Even in the last game against the Miami Heat, he only scored

He took note and came out the gates aggressive for Milwaukee scoring seven points in the first quarter and 12 points for the first half. He shot the ball with confidence beyond the arc and got inside of the paint where he could use his height to score near the basket.

Ament would finish the game with a new career-high, 18 points to go along with nine rebounds while shooting 6-for-11 (54.5%) from the field and 2-for-5 (40%) from the 3-point line. The rookie has taken massive steps in his development and it's starting to show on the court.

Winner: Brayden Burries

Burries was on of the few consistent players in Milwaukee's loss to the Heat on Wednesday night as he scored 20 points while shooting 6-for-9 (66.7%) from the field and 3-for-5 (60%) from the 3-point line.

He was able to carry that momentum into the second game of a back-to-back against Portland filling the stat sheet with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals on 5 -for13 (38.5%) shooting from the field and 2-for-5 (40%) from the 3-point line. He got a lot of attention on offense from Portland with defenders like Holiday, Scoot Henderson and Toumani Camara, but handled the pressure fairly well for a rookie.

Like his rookie teammate, Burries has looked more comfortable as the season has progressed, and he continues to show the type of player he is when he was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick.

Winner: Kasparas Jakučionis

In the last two games, Kasparas Jakučionis showed what Miami fans were so excited about during and after his rookie season. Everyone talks about his IQ, playmaking and shooting, but it's hard to put it on display when his team is 1-14 and he's received inconsistent minutes.

However, in those two games where he averaged 26 minutes per game, Jakučionis also averaged 22.5 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.5 steals per game on 62.5% shooting from the field and 46.7% from the 3-point line.

Once again, he played more than 20 minutes and again he capitalized, recording 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 6-for-11 (54.5%) from the field and 3-for-6 (50%) from the 3-point line. His presence off the bench has been great for the Bucks in the last three games, and it’s going to be hard to keep him off the court.

Nov 19, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

It's now the third straight game for Jaime Jaquez Jr where he didn't eclipse more than 10 points and shot under 45% from the field. He finished the game with nine points on 3-for-11 (27.3%) from the field and 1-for-4 (25%) from the 3-point line. Jaquez has been good as the team's second-leading scorer, even when he was moved to the bench, but he hasn't gotten things to go in his last three games.