The Milwaukee Bucks bring back forward on a two-way contract

Roster finalization day is on Monday, and like the rest of the league, the Milwaukee Bucks cut a handful of players on Saturday. The four names included were Johni Broome, Marcus Garrett, Jake Stephens and Pete Nance, however, Nance will be returning to the Bucks organization on a two-way contract.

This isn't the first time that Nance was waived by Bucks and was brought back, as he was waived earlier in July, and later signed a two-year, minimum deal with a team option.

Nance spent the last two season in Milwaukee and had his best season last year averaging, 5.4 points per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line in 47 games. After he was brought back, Nance played in the summer league for the Bucks and was extremely productive in his five games.

We have signed Pete Nance to a two-way contract. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 20, 2026

He averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on 48.7% shooting from the field and 46.4% from the 3-point line on 5.6 attempts per game. Nance continued to play for Milwaukee during the preseason, but didn't have the same the success only averaging four points per game while shooting 5-for-14 (35.7%) shooting from the field and 3-for-10 (30%) from the 3-point line.

Nance's best attribute is his 3-point shooting and the ability to stretch the floor as a 6-foot-9 forward, but struggled in his preseason games. Despite the struggles, he did show flashes last year when given the opportunity, scoring double-digit points 12 times including a career- high 23 points against the Houston Rockets, where he shot 9-for-13 (69.2%) from the field and 5-for-9 (55.6%) from the 3-point line.

With Nance signing a two-way contract, it means he will spend time with the Bucks' G League affilaite, the Wisconsin Herd, where he played for the Herd in two seperate stints. In 2024-25 season, he only played in two games where he averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds per game on 57.1% shooting from the field and 42.9% from the 3-point line.

He would return the following season and appear in 13 games where his numbers saw a signingicant improvent averagining 20.8 points, 8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1 block per game while shooting 56.5% from the field and 42.7% from the 3-point line.