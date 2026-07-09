Being an NBA player can scary sometimes.

While stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Luka Dončić are constantly in the spotlight and will never have to worry about if they're going to be on a team or not, it's not the case for the players who are fighting for a roster spot.

One of those players will continue to fight for role in the talented NBA in Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance, after he signed a two-year, minimum deal with a team option on the second season.

Pete Nance has signed a two-year, minimum deal with a team option on the second season to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources say.



More NBA from @TheSteinLine: https://t.co/buv8FlABHD — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 9, 2026

He was originally waived by the Bucks on July 3 according to the NBA transaction log, but Milwaukee has agreed to bring him back for another stint.

Nance bounced around on a few teams such as the Cleveland Cavilers and the Philadelphia 76ers, but seems to be comfortable with the Bucks.

He joined the organization during the 2024-25 season playing in both the G league and the NBA on a Two-Way contract. In his first season with the Bucks, he averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 52.9% from the field and 41.7% from the 3-point line in six games.

But with the Wisconsin Herd in the G League, Nance was more productive averaging, 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, and shot 57.1% from the field and 42.9% from three in the two games he appeared.

Nance would continue to play for the Bucks organization last season and in the 13 games he played for the Herd, he posted a stat line of 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, on 56.5% from the field and 42.7% from three.

His productive play with the Herd would allow him to suit up for the Bucks from time, and would eventually be signed to a standard contract in March and play with Milwaukee for the remainder of the season.

Nance appeared in 47 games for Milwaukee this season, and even made six starts for the Bucks. After spending five years in college, (four with Northwestern and one with North Carolina) went undrafted in 2023 and bounced between the G League and NBA for different teams, Nance had career year.

He averaged 5.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.5% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line.

A few weeks after being signed to a standard contract, Nance would score his career-high against the Houston Rockets where he finished the game with 23 points and shot 9-for-13 (69.2%) from the field and 5-for-9 (55.6%) from three.

The Bucks saw the talent from the 25-year old who demonstrated nice touch around the rim and a consistent 3-point shot at 6-foot-9, and brought him back for two more years.

We have signed Pete Nance. pic.twitter.com/3BMUIFxB3S — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 9, 2026

Milwaukee continues to add depth on their roster, especially at the wing position. While it's only a two-year minimum deal, the decision to keep Nance to an already crowded roster, there could be some additional moves to be made.