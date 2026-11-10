Another name appeared on the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report ahead of their matchup against the New York Knicks and it's once again a key player. Kel'el Ware joined Tyler Herro on the injury report Tuesday afternoon as he was also listed questionable dealing with an left ankle sprain.

The addition of Ware to the injury report made it two players listed as questionable, and even though he's struggled as of late, it would still be a key loss if he was not able to go, especially since it was confirmed that Herro would be ruled out for the game.

Herro leads the team in scoring averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 39.7% from the 3-point line. He was the main source of offense for the Bucks who could get going at any time in the game, and the loss of the one key bright spot on a struggling is crucial if they want to turn anything around.

As for Ware, he despite appearing on the injury report hours before the game, he will be available for Milwaukee.

Injury Update: Tyler Herro is out for tonight’s game at New York. Kel’el Ware is available. https://t.co/FA7HgoGPw4 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 10, 2026

Ware has had a rocky start to the season with his worst stretch coming in the last four games. In the first six games he recorded three double-doubles with some solid performances. Recently, he's played poorly only averaging 2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 block per game while shooting 19% from the field without making a 3-pointer in only 13.8 minutes a night.

There have been times when the third center on the roster, Jericho Sims, got minutes over him, including in the Bucks' recent loss to the Boston Celtics, where Sims played roughly 15 minutes compared to Ware, who only played in nine. There has been a lot of frustration from Milwaukee fans about his performance as of late, and rightfully so for a guy who had high expectations and the talent to succeed.

Hopefully he can turn things around with so many games left, but it has to be sooner rather than later. The Bucks will need Ware and the rest of the team to step up in the absence of Herro if they want to turn things around.

Players like Ryan Rollins who has been moved to the bench will get a big opportunity against the Knicks, as well as Kasparas Jakučionis who's struggled to shoot the ball along with turnovers.