The Milwaukee Bucks haven't had much to celebrate through their first five games, sitting at 1-4 after an offseason that completely changed the direction of the franchise. If there's one player Milwaukee should feel good about right now, it's Tyler Herro.

Herro was one of the biggest pieces the Bucks received in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, and he's wasted little time making an impact. He's averaging 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 47% from three-point range on high volume.

What's been particularly impressive is how efficiently he's scoring despite having to create so much of his own offense.

Herro Is Making Difficult Shots Look Easy

Through five games, Herro leads the NBA in efficiency among high-volume pull-up shooters, posting a remarkable 77.3% effective field goal percentage on 6.6 pull-up attempts per game.

Tyler Herro been the most efficient high-volume pull up shooter in the NBA so far this season…



77.3 eFG% on 6.6 pull up FGA/g pic.twitter.com/9dDLVSAxoB — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) October 31, 2026

That's a pretty ridiculous number for someone taking that many shots off the dribble, especially when defenses know he's one of Milwaukee's primary scoring options.

Herro has always been capable of getting hot from the perimeter, but I think his overall offensive game still gets overlooked at times. He's comfortable creating space, can score from all three levels and doesn't need someone else to set him up to be effective. We're seeing all of that early in Milwaukee.

Now, I wouldn't expect him to keep shooting at this rate all season because those numbers are bound to come back down to earth. Still, there's a difference between a player getting lucky for a few games and someone who has a proven track record of making difficult shots. Herro has been doing this for years, and he's now getting an opportunity to take on even more responsibility.

The Bucks Have Problems, but Herro Isn't One of Them

Milwaukee's record is concerning, and there's no getting around that. This team has struggled to put together consistent performances, although I also think it's a little early to make sweeping judgments about a roster that was essentially rebuilt over the summer.

The Bucks are asking several players to adjust to new roles, including young pieces like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware. There are going to be some ugly nights along the way, and we've already seen a few of them.

He's taking on a significant scoring load, making difficult shots and giving Milwaukee someone it can trust with the ball when the offense stalls.

Of course, the next challenge is turning those individual numbers into wins. Milwaukee needs more from the rest of its roster, particularly defensively, and Herro will have to continue finding ways to get his teammates involved as this group develops chemistry.

This could be a difficult season for the Bucks and after five games it feels like they will struggle throughout most of it. If I were the Bucks, I would be really encouraged on Tyler Herro. He's 27 and still in his prime and if he can maintain his scoring ability at this level, he could become a very important piece to build around in the future.