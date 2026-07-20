Bucks NBA Summer League Players Ranked

The Milwaukee Bucks have wrapped up their 2026 NBA Summer League experience. They finished in 24th place in the tournament in Las Vegas with a record of 2 wins and 3 losses. This tournament, especially for a rebuilding team isn’t about wins and losses but about the experience itself for the new talent that will look to carry the franchise forward in the post Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

Here are the best players for the Bucks summer league team ranked.

The Best Player

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the tenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arizona guard Brayden Burries after he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) Brayden Burries | Guard | Rookie

STATS

HT: 6’5

WT: 215

Age: 20.75

PPG: 23.5

REB: 4.5

AST: 4.3

BLK: 1.0

STL: 2.0

FG: 50%

3PT: 36.4%

FT: 66.7%

Snapshot:

Burries was sensational for the Bucks, the fifth leading scorer in the entire tournament. He was fearless driving the basket. He showed excellent body control and a variety of finishes around the basket. He was able to get to any spot on the floor with his handles. He rarely turned the ball over, averaging only .8 turnovers per game. He is a future fixture of the Milwaukee Bucks rotation.

He needs to clean up his concentration at the free throw line. He is a better shooter than those numbers indicated. He proved with his physical style of play he can get to the line which is a skill.

2-5

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) leaves the court after the postgame handshake with Duke in a college basketball exhibition game on October 26, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2) Nate Ament | Wing | Rookie

STATS

HT: 6’10.75

WT: 211

Age: 19.53

PPG: 11.2

REB: 4.8

AST: 1.4

BLK: .4

STL: .4

FG: 50%

3PT: 38.9%

FT: 60.0%

Snapshot:

Ament played better than he did in college off Burries's gravity. The wider court helped him navigate in the pick and roll as well. The greater space allowed him to play slow and get to his spots and shoot over the top of the defense. He rebounded the ball okay but for a 6’10 guy it must be better.

His ball handling still leaves a lot to be desired. He turned the ball over too much when he had his opportunities. He will need a screen to get open. His feet are slow and it shows up defensively. He is going to be a player that fans and the organization are going to have to be patient with.

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3) Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | 2nd Year

STATS

HT: 6’5

WT: 200

Age: 20.75

PPG: 9.0

REB: 1.5

AST: 5.0

BLK: 0.0

STL: 2.5

FG: 26.3%

3PT: 50%

FT: 66.7%

Snapshot:

Kasparas came to the Bucks after spending his rookie year with the Miami Heat. He was included in the Giannis trade. He played well. Showed great vision but really struggled all tournament long in the paint. He showed an outstanding outside shooting touch that stood out last season. He is an excellent defender and will play well off Burries and Ryan Rollins.

He must play off two feet more in the paint. If he doesn’t his struggles will continue in the paint.

Sep 30, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Pete Nance (8) poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4) Pete Nance | Big | UFA 2023

STATS

HT: 6’9

WT: 225

Age: 26

PPG: 10.6

REB: 3.8

AST: 2.6

BLK: .8

STL: .4

FG: 48.7%

3PT: 46.4%

FT: 50%

Snapshot:

Nance’s experience showed in this setting. He was able to finish in transition and stretch the floor with excellent shooting. Those are skills that can help a rebuilding team if put in the right situation. He makes good decisions with the ball but with experience that is expected.

The trouble with Pete is he doesn’t rebound or offer a ton of rim protection.

5) Kam Jones | Guard | 2nd Year

STATS

HT: 6’4

WT: 200

Age: 24

PPG: 10.0

REB: 3.3

AST: 5.0

BLK: 0.0

STL: 1.7

FG: 44%

3PT: 35.7%

FT: 100%

Snapshot:

The former Indiana Pacer appears to be healthy coming back from his back injury and run in with the law. He looked refreshed and focused on basketball. He really focused on getting his new teammates involved, which is what his focus must be to stick in the league. He shot it better closer to his college numbers in summer league than he did in the pro’s. This is likely due to less ball pressure.

He didn’t get to the free throw line much because he isn’t very quick or fast. He is also a limited vertical athlete. He scores in the lane using his length and craftiness.

Honorable mentions

6) Cormac Ryan

7) BJ Boston Jr

8) Bogoljub Markovic

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