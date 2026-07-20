Bucks NBA Summer League Players Ranked
In this story:
The Milwaukee Bucks have wrapped up their 2026 NBA Summer League experience. They finished in 24th place in the tournament in Las Vegas with a record of 2 wins and 3 losses. This tournament, especially for a rebuilding team isn’t about wins and losses but about the experience itself for the new talent that will look to carry the franchise forward in the post Giannis Antetokounmpo era.
Here are the best players for the Bucks summer league team ranked.
The Best Player
1) Brayden Burries | Guard | Rookie
STATS
HT: 6’5
WT: 215
Age: 20.75
PPG: 23.5
REB: 4.5
AST: 4.3
BLK: 1.0
STL: 2.0
FG: 50%
3PT: 36.4%
FT: 66.7%
Snapshot:
Burries was sensational for the Bucks, the fifth leading scorer in the entire tournament. He was fearless driving the basket. He showed excellent body control and a variety of finishes around the basket. He was able to get to any spot on the floor with his handles. He rarely turned the ball over, averaging only .8 turnovers per game. He is a future fixture of the Milwaukee Bucks rotation.
He needs to clean up his concentration at the free throw line. He is a better shooter than those numbers indicated. He proved with his physical style of play he can get to the line which is a skill.
2-5
2) Nate Ament | Wing | Rookie
STATS
HT: 6’10.75
WT: 211
Age: 19.53
PPG: 11.2
REB: 4.8
AST: 1.4
BLK: .4
STL: .4
FG: 50%
3PT: 38.9%
FT: 60.0%
Snapshot:
Ament played better than he did in college off Burries's gravity. The wider court helped him navigate in the pick and roll as well. The greater space allowed him to play slow and get to his spots and shoot over the top of the defense. He rebounded the ball okay but for a 6’10 guy it must be better.
His ball handling still leaves a lot to be desired. He turned the ball over too much when he had his opportunities. He will need a screen to get open. His feet are slow and it shows up defensively. He is going to be a player that fans and the organization are going to have to be patient with.
3) Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | 2nd Year
STATS
HT: 6’5
WT: 200
Age: 20.75
PPG: 9.0
REB: 1.5
AST: 5.0
BLK: 0.0
STL: 2.5
FG: 26.3%
3PT: 50%
FT: 66.7%
Snapshot:
Kasparas came to the Bucks after spending his rookie year with the Miami Heat. He was included in the Giannis trade. He played well. Showed great vision but really struggled all tournament long in the paint. He showed an outstanding outside shooting touch that stood out last season. He is an excellent defender and will play well off Burries and Ryan Rollins.
He must play off two feet more in the paint. If he doesn’t his struggles will continue in the paint.
4) Pete Nance | Big | UFA 2023
STATS
HT: 6’9
WT: 225
Age: 26
PPG: 10.6
REB: 3.8
AST: 2.6
BLK: .8
STL: .4
FG: 48.7%
3PT: 46.4%
FT: 50%
Snapshot:
Nance’s experience showed in this setting. He was able to finish in transition and stretch the floor with excellent shooting. Those are skills that can help a rebuilding team if put in the right situation. He makes good decisions with the ball but with experience that is expected.
The trouble with Pete is he doesn’t rebound or offer a ton of rim protection.
5) Kam Jones | Guard | 2nd Year
STATS
HT: 6’4
WT: 200
Age: 24
PPG: 10.0
REB: 3.3
AST: 5.0
BLK: 0.0
STL: 1.7
FG: 44%
3PT: 35.7%
FT: 100%
Snapshot:
The former Indiana Pacer appears to be healthy coming back from his back injury and run in with the law. He looked refreshed and focused on basketball. He really focused on getting his new teammates involved, which is what his focus must be to stick in the league. He shot it better closer to his college numbers in summer league than he did in the pro’s. This is likely due to less ball pressure.
He didn’t get to the free throw line much because he isn’t very quick or fast. He is also a limited vertical athlete. He scores in the lane using his length and craftiness.
Honorable mentions
6) Cormac Ryan
7) BJ Boston Jr
8) Bogoljub Markovic
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