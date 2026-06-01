The Milwaukee Bucks are exploring all options when it comes to the future Hall of Famer and all time great Giannis Antetokounmpo. Some of their explorations have made their way into Ohio where they have talked to the Cleveland Cavaliers and discussed a trade surrounding Giannis, and the young star Evan Mobley.

But on a trade, both sides have to be on board, and we have heard multiple reports in the last few weeks about how Cleveland is against the idea.

First from Jake Fischer:

“Another obstacle for the Bucks: Mobley, at 24, is regarded in Cleveland as the sort of player who could offer a legitimate bridge to a successful post-Mitchell future. The Cavaliers, remembering how hard life was after James walked away from the franchise — twice — are obviously reluctant to surrender Mobley and the staying power he is projected to represent unless it's a sure-thing trade.” Jake Fischer

Next, the latest report from Chris Fedor a local reporter in Cleveland.

There are multiple members of the Cleveland Cavaliers brain trust that would be “vehemently against” a Giannis Antetokounmpo and Evan Mobley swap, per @ChrisFedor



(https://t.co/GkWQAOxLaq) pic.twitter.com/rVrE77jnwy — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 1, 2026

So it's safe to say that Cleveland likely isn't a landing spot for Giannis based on how the organization views Evan Mobley, and rightfully so. Mobley is a defensive player of the year, 2-time all defensive player, and has been on the All-NBA team. Mobley averaged 18.2/9/3.6 and 2.4 steals and blocks this season while shooting 54% from the floor.

Mobley has the potential to be a true star in this league and can help Cleveland win with their current core, and the next one as he is just about to turn 25.

Fedor also reported that the Cavaliers at least explored the potential of acquiring Giannis, which many of us already knew.

“If it wasn’t Harden, it might’ve been someone else. The Cavs wondered about Boston’s appetite for moving Derrick White — a non-starter given Jayson Tatum’s speedy recovery from a ruptured Achilles. They contemplated a Jrue Holiday swap with Portland given Holiday’s defensive acumen and championship pedigree, ultimately determining he wasn’t enough of a reliable offensive engine. There were a few other internal discussions, including Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.” Chris Fedor

The Cavaliers showed interest in Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @ChrisFedor



“If it wasn’t Harden, it might’ve been someone else. The Cavs wondered about Boston’s appetite for moving Derrick White — a non-starter given Jayson Tatum’s speedy recovery… pic.twitter.com/FGt8xNbWDj — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 1, 2026

As for the Bucks, these recent reports likely narrow the list once again, which still puts the Miami Heat and their package surrounding Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and multiple picks, but that doesn't mean another team won't act out of character and make the move. Portland has been thrown around, Orlando, and many other teams.

But we are approaching the end of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee, and Jon Horst and company need to ensure they get the package that can best propel the Milwaukee Bucks forwards.