It has been reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a possible trade destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks are officially open to trading Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, according to Shams Charania. There were three teams that were aggressively pursuing Giannis at the NBA Trade Deadline, but one dark-horse team was not mentioned at the time.

Cavaliers Refused To Include Evan Mobley

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cavaliers apparently discussed a trade package before the NBA Trade Deadline. The Bucks wanted Evan Mobley and all of the Cavaliers draft picks for Giannis, but they had no interest in offering Mobley.

According to the Athletic's Joe Vardon, the Cleveland Cavaliers have no interest in trading Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo as of now. The key phrase here is “as of now.” The Cavaliers are down 0-3 to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. No team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit, so the likelihood that the Cavaliers make the finals is slim to none.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have no interest in trading Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo as of now, per @joevardon



(https://t.co/hlz6GKiMlV) pic.twitter.com/AobKYhFkse — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 24, 2026

Cleveland Facing Major Offseason Questions

The Cavaliers will have a ton of questions to answer this offseason. They will have a very expensive roster and will be a first apron team. It will be hard to keep this team together, so changes seem imminent. If the Cavaliers want to make a major move, they will have to trade one of their stars.

Mock Trade Proposal

If the Cavaliers are adamant about keeping Evan Mobley, then here is a trade package that would technically work.

Bucks Receive:

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) moves the ball while defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) in the third quarter during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images



Jarret Allen

Max Strus

Dennis Schröder

Jaylon Tyson

2031 first-round pick

2033 first-round pick (depending on timing and league year)

Pick swaps

Cavaliers Receive:

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images



Giannis Antetokounmpo

Would Milwaukee Even Consider This?

This trade would benefit the Cavaliers greatly. In reality, if I were the Bucks, I would not even entertain this offer. The Bucks need a more balanced package that includes, at a minimum, three first-round draft picks, a blue-chip prospect, and one or two rotational players.

If I were the Bucks, I would hold out until the Cavaliers are willing to offer a package that includes Evan Mobley and Sam Merrill.

Is Giannis Worth Giving Up Mobley?

The Cavaliers need to maximize Donovan Mitchell's prime, and even though Mobley is a very good young player, Giannis is a two-time MVP and NBA champion, and he gives the Cavaliers and Mitchell a better opportunity at winning right now. When the Cavaliers are eliminated from the playoffs, I would expect speculation around Giannis and Cleveland to intensify quickly this summer.