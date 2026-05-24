The Potential Darkhorse Team for a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade with Bucks
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It has been reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a possible trade destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks are officially open to trading Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, according to Shams Charania. There were three teams that were aggressively pursuing Giannis at the NBA Trade Deadline, but one dark-horse team was not mentioned at the time.
Cavaliers Refused To Include Evan Mobley
The Milwaukee Bucks and Cavaliers apparently discussed a trade package before the NBA Trade Deadline. The Bucks wanted Evan Mobley and all of the Cavaliers draft picks for Giannis, but they had no interest in offering Mobley.
According to the Athletic's Joe Vardon, the Cleveland Cavaliers have no interest in trading Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo as of now. The key phrase here is “as of now.” The Cavaliers are down 0-3 to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. No team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit, so the likelihood that the Cavaliers make the finals is slim to none.
Cleveland Facing Major Offseason Questions
The Cavaliers will have a ton of questions to answer this offseason. They will have a very expensive roster and will be a first apron team. It will be hard to keep this team together, so changes seem imminent. If the Cavaliers want to make a major move, they will have to trade one of their stars.
Mock Trade Proposal
If the Cavaliers are adamant about keeping Evan Mobley, then here is a trade package that would technically work.
Bucks Receive:
Jarret Allen
Max Strus
Dennis Schröder
Jaylon Tyson
2031 first-round pick
2033 first-round pick (depending on timing and league year)
Pick swaps
Cavaliers Receive:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Would Milwaukee Even Consider This?
This trade would benefit the Cavaliers greatly. In reality, if I were the Bucks, I would not even entertain this offer. The Bucks need a more balanced package that includes, at a minimum, three first-round draft picks, a blue-chip prospect, and one or two rotational players.
If I were the Bucks, I would hold out until the Cavaliers are willing to offer a package that includes Evan Mobley and Sam Merrill.
Is Giannis Worth Giving Up Mobley?
The Cavaliers need to maximize Donovan Mitchell's prime, and even though Mobley is a very good young player, Giannis is a two-time MVP and NBA champion, and he gives the Cavaliers and Mitchell a better opportunity at winning right now. When the Cavaliers are eliminated from the playoffs, I would expect speculation around Giannis and Cleveland to intensify quickly this summer.
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