According to ESPN's Shams Charania the Miami Heat have agreed to a contract extension for key rotation player Pelle Larsson. The contract is for 4 years priced at a possible total $60 million (with a player option after the third season) -- or slightly below what they gave Nikola Jovic, who had proven less, last summer.

Taken out of Arizona in the second round in 2024, Larsson will now be under contract through the end of the 2031 season.

The extension wasn't entirely unexpected. The Heat kept Larsson out of the deal for Giannis Antektokounmpo with the intention of him being a top six player and closing games for a potential contender.

Larsson has quickly become one of the more important players for the Heat in the past few seasons -- while the Heat were middling overall last season, they were above .500 when he started

His ability to morph his game to fit any situation and be a great connecter has been a big weapon for the Heat over his career. Larsson has elevated his game every season with the Heat and even this offseason he has shown more of a scoring punch with the Swedish National team.

Should the Heat have waited to give Larsson an extension?

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy helps Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović (5) up off of the floor during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the first things that might have popped into Heat fans minds is that the Heat did a similar thing with Jovic -- agreeing to an extension early with the premise to get a mutually beneficial contract for a relied on young player. Then Jovic struggled, though he is still just 23 and has a chance to turn it around on a new Heat roster.

The reason this Larsson contract is different is because Larsson at this moment has proven more than Jovic did when he received his. With Jovic there was still a lot of unknown and the question mark of missing games. Larsson has proven to be valuable and durable.

This contract is a steal for the Heat, and I think it will prove to be wise salary management as Larsson continues to improve his game. For Larsson, he gets security and a big payday earlier. This contract looks to be a win-win for the organization and the player.

Hear what others from Heat OnSI think about the extension.

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Dobbins

“While many that follow the Heat may have recency bias due to their failed extension of Jovic (barring a bounce back), keeping Pelle Larsson around at this number is a slam dunk. Larsson is bound to get better and is already one of the Miami Heat’s most impactful players.”

Ethan J Skolnick

"If you're the Heat, you do this every time. Not only is Larsson locked into a top-six spot this season, with a shot at Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year -- which would increase his price tag -- but the contract is tradeable should the Heat go big game hunting again soon. Likely, though, Larsson will stick around until the end of it. He's had Heat makeup from the start, and provided he stays healthy (he might want stop hitting his face on things), a lot of casual NBA fans will soon learn his name."