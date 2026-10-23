World Series impacts Bucks' home opener vs. Bulls: Injuries, Odds & Preview

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 4:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV My24, Bucks App (Milwaukee), Chicago Sports Network (Chicago)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), WLS, WSCR (Chicago)

VITALS: The Bucks start their home schedule against the neighboring Chicago Bulls in the first opener without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster since 2012-13. New head coach Taylor Jenkins looks for his first win after his team squandered a 96-90 fourth-quarter lead at the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, falling 128-116.

Milwaukee was led by Tyler Herro’s 24 points and nine assists. The local product was the biggest name acquired by the Bucks in the multi-player Giannis trade and should get a big reception in his first game in a home uniform. One other twist: he will likely be guarded by Norman Powell, with whom he was supposed to share a backcourt in Miami last season, but it never consistently materialized due to injuries.

Newly acquired forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 22 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Kasparas Jakucionis added 15 points. Third-year big man Kel’el Ware fouled out in a disappointing debut, playing less than 15 minutes and grabbing just three rebounds to go with seven points.

Chicago surrendered 43 first-quarter points in a 135-92 loss at Toronto in a brutal first outing under new head coach Tiago Splitter. Matas Buzelis led the Bulls with 17 points, rookie Caleb Wilson scored 16 points but finished with nine turnovers and point guard Josh Giddey shot 1-for-10. All-Star Norman Powell, the top free agent signing, added 15 points as Chicago lost every quarter and suffered the most lopsided defeat in a season opener in franchise history.

The Bucks trail Chicago 138-137 in the regular season all-time, winning 10 of 14. Despite last season’s struggles, Milwaukee won three of the four meetings against the Bulls, winning both at home (126-110, 131-115). Chicago won the most recent contest on March 1 (120-97), outscoring the Bucks 33-7 in the fourth. Giddey had a 20-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. He's listed as probable but dealing with a wrist issue that affected his shooting in Toronto.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

BULLS

F Caleb Wilson

F Matas Buzelis

C Jalen Smith

G Josh Giddey

G Norman Powell

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

None

BULLS

G Josh Giddey: Probable, Left Wrist Sprain

C Nic Claxton: Out, Left Hamstring Sprain

F/C Zach Collins: Probable, Right Quadriceps Strain

G Jordan Hawkins: Questionable, Gastrointestinal Illness

F Tobe Awaka: Probable, Left MCL Sprain

F/G Dailyn Swain: Questionable, Gastrointestinal Illness

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-102), Bulls +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Bucks -118, Bulls -102

Total points scored: 240.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"A lot of good things, the shots were great, but I thought he was also making good reads, he was one of our guys that was able to get downhill, looked very comfortable. I thought he did a lot of good things defensively. This is great for him to get this exposure right out of the gate, his two-way impact is something we’re gonna continue to stress for him." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins on Kas Jakucionis’ opener

STORYLINES

Bright spots from season-opening loss in D.C.

Herro emerges in Game 1 highlights takeaways

Turner opens '26-'27 with trade rumors swirling