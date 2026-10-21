New era starts as Herro-led Bucks open at Wizards: Injuries, Odds & Preview

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7:10 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C

TV: WVTV My24, Bucks App (Milwaukee), Monumental Sports Network (Washington)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), 106.7 The Fan (Washington)

VITALS: The Bucks open the regular season at the Wizards in their first game without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster since 2012-13. New head coach Taylor Jenkins takes the reins of a team that is rebuilding on the run, adding multiple pieces from Miami in the Giannis trade.

Milwaukee will also see multiple lottery picks debut that have more runway after it waived key guard Kevin Porter Jr. on cutdown day. Brayden Burries and teenager Nate Ament, drafted by the Heat and shipped to the Bucks, could see action, though more likely Burries. For the time being, veterans Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma will have roles, though the team could transition more to youth as the season progresses. Three players acquired for Giannis will likely get significant minutes in the opener, starting with Tyler Herro, a former All-Star.

Washington has paired veterans Anthony Davis and Trae Young to help its young roster make a playoff push, but No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa won’t play in this season opener due to injury. Everything will need to go right for the Wizards to double their win total and have a shot at the play-in tournament.

The Bucks are 136-99 against the Wizards in the regular season all-time, winning 19 of 25. Washington won three of last season’s four meetings, including the most recent contest on Jan. 29, overcoming 21 points and 14 rebounds from Turner. The Bucks lost the season series to the Wizards for the first time since ‘16-’17.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

WIZARDS

F Bilal Coulibaly

F Anthony Davis

C Alex Sarr

G Trae Young

G Kyshawn George

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

F Nate Ament: Probable, Left Ankle Sprain

WIZARDS

F AJ Dybantsa: Out, Left Ankle Sprain

F Tristan Vukcevic, Out, Left Hip Impingement

F Jamir Watkins, Left ACL Repair/Surgery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Wizards -4.5 (-115), Bucks +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Wizards -175, Bucks +145

Total points scored: 238.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"He’s a great shot blocker and rebounder. He brings the pick-and-pop. Not traditional, but a new era of a big. Being able to shoot, being able to roll, finish at the rim. We have two bigs that can do that. He can space the floor a little more, you know, me, I’m a little agile a little more, being able to move at the four if needed." - Bucks F/C Kel’el Ware on partnership with Myles Turner

STORYLINES

Who Porter's departure impacts most

Young Bucks take center stage as rookie expectations set

Milwaukee's teen looking forward to making impact