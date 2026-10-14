Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls Preview: Injuries, Odds, Lineups & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WCGV/My 24, Bucks+ (Milwaukee), Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 620 AM, 103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 104.3 FM, (Chicago)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls meet for a preseason contest, with four regular season matchups still to come in 2026-2027. The Bucks won three of the four matchups in 2025-2026.

The Bucks are 137-138 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 81-55 in home games and 56-83 in road games.

The teams figure to be closer to the bottom of the East standings, with the Bucks in rebuild mode after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bulls pivoting with a new coaching staff and front office while building around No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson.

New Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins has given his veterans more time than some expected, but there could be more of a role for Kasparas Jakucionis and Ousmane Dieng in this game. (OnSI's Ti Windisch says that the time for the young players is now).

Spread: Bucks +1.5 (-105), Bulls -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Bucks +108, Bulls -132

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -116, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins on who practiced: "Tyler [Herro]'s a little under the weather, wasn't here today. Hopefully he heals up and he's back tomorrow. Nate [Ament]'s progressing, a little bit more movement in the halfcourt but definitely kind of constrained there but making some positive progress right now."

"I think, still [to be determined]. I mean, [Ament] is on track, making progress. Obviously we're doing everything possible, he's doing everything possible to hopefully be available for opening night but I think we'll have a better indication once we get through this week and we get through the weekend and what that final ramp-up looks like Monday, Tuesday next week.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

C Myles Turner

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kel’el Ware

BULLS

G Josh Giddey

G Norman Powell

C Jalen Smith

F Matas Buzelis

F Caleb Wilson

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Tyler Herro: Game-time decision - Illness

Nate Ament: Out - Ankle

Brayden Burries: Game-time decision

Kasparas Jakucionis: Game-time decision

Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)

BULLS

Isaac Okoro: Out - Undisclosed

Zach Collins: Out - Toe

Jaylin Sellers: Out - Back (Two-Way)

Tobi Awaka: Out - Knee (Two-Way)

PJ Hall: Active - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket