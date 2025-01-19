Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Portland Trail Blazers for the very first time this season on Sunday night. The Bulls have won six of the last eight games and swept the last two seasons against the Trail Blazers. They will be looking to keep their hot streak against the Trail Blazers going strong tonight, but the injury report could potentially alter the lineups.
The Bulls have nine players listed on the injury report: Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Chris Duarte, Talen Horton-Tucker, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adam Sanogo.
Zach LaVine is currently listed as probable as he deals with right patella tendonitis.
Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable as he is managing a right quadricep contusion.
Jevon Carter is doubtful with an illness, Torrey Craig is out with a right calf contusion and a right ankle sprain, Chris Duarte is out due to personal reasons, Talen Horton-Tucker is questionable with a left knee sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adam Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Trail Blazers have six players listed on the injury report: Deandre Ayton, Anfernee Simons, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III.
Deandre Ayton is probable with lower back soreness.
Anfernee Simons is questionable with a right elbow strain.
Deni Avdija is probable with a right ankle sprain, Donovan Clingan is out with a left ankle sprain, Matisse Thybulle is out with a right ankle sprain, and Robert Williams III is out with left ankle soreness.
The Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
