12-Year NBA Veteran's Anthony Edwards Statement After Lakers-Wolves Game 4
The Minnesota Timberwolves looked set to be a play-in tournament team with a few games left in the regular season, but an 8-2 stretch over their last 10 games pushed them to the sixth seed in the West to set themselves up against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. While most predictions had the Lakers, it would take a miracle comeback to make that come true now.
After Game 4, the Timberwolves now hold a 3-1 series advantage over the Lakers, with the series heading back to crypto.com Arena with Minnesota having a chance to close the series out in five games. Led by star guard Anthony Edwards, ex-Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley shared that the former first overall pick has been waiting for this moment.
"This is what [Anthony Edwards] has been waiting for his entire life," Beverley shared on his podcast. "I know the kid personally. To be able to go against the king [in] the first round of the playoffs...this is what he's been waiting for."
As can be seen so far, Edwards has stepped up to the challenge. Now with a 3-1 lead, there's a strong chance that he and the Timberwolves advance, with the Golden State Warriors potentially waiting on the other side. If that happens and Edwards can take down Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, his status as a player in the league will improve tremendously.
First, he has to close out the Lakers series, with Game 5 in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Brutal Damian Lillard News
Bulls Legend Sends Heartfelt Message to Son After Breakout Season
New Report on Josh Giddey's Future Contract With Chicago Bulls