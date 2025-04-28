Bulls News

12-Year NBA Veteran's Anthony Edwards Statement After Lakers-Wolves Game 4

Ex-Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley's statement on Anthony Edwards following Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates while looking to the Los Angeles Lakers bench in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates while looking to the Los Angeles Lakers bench in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Timberwolves looked set to be a play-in tournament team with a few games left in the regular season, but an 8-2 stretch over their last 10 games pushed them to the sixth seed in the West to set themselves up against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. While most predictions had the Lakers, it would take a miracle comeback to make that come true now.

After Game 4, the Timberwolves now hold a 3-1 series advantage over the Lakers, with the series heading back to crypto.com Arena with Minnesota having a chance to close the series out in five games. Led by star guard Anthony Edwards, ex-Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley shared that the former first overall pick has been waiting for this moment.

"This is what [Anthony Edwards] has been waiting for his entire life," Beverley shared on his podcast. "I know the kid personally. To be able to go against the king [in] the first round of the playoffs...this is what he's been waiting for."

As can be seen so far, Edwards has stepped up to the challenge. Now with a 3-1 lead, there's a strong chance that he and the Timberwolves advance, with the Golden State Warriors potentially waiting on the other side. If that happens and Edwards can take down Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, his status as a player in the league will improve tremendously.

First, he has to close out the Lakers series, with Game 5 in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

