Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Brutal Damian Lillard News
On Sunday night, the NBA world came to a pause as it saw Damian Lillard go down with a non-contact injury against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4.
When Lillard fell, it immediately looked like he suffered a potentially brutal injury. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the team currently fears that Lillard suffered a left Achilles tear, a very rough injury for a 34 year old.
Via: @ChrisBHaynes: "Sources: The fear is Bucks star Damian Lillard suffered a left Achilles tear. Brutal circumstance after working himself back from a blood clot diagnosis that kept him out over a month."
NBA players around the country sent their best wishes to Lillard in hopes that he can make a full recovery, even one of his former arch-rivals, Patrick Beverley. Lillard and Beverley have been rivals for years on multiple times, but even Beverley had to send positive thoughts to the Bucks guard. Beverley has been known to troll Lillard numerous times over the years.
Via @PatBev21: "Prayers for Dame. true soldier and warrior!!!!"
What started as a potential superstar duo with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, has now resulted in two straight years of disappointing conclusions. Unfortunately, in both seasons that the two played with each other, injuries prevented them from finishing the season together.
Assuming the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks don't make a comeback against the Indiana Pacers, the team will need to have some serious conversations as they navigate maximizing Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime years.
Related Articles
Bulls Legend Sends Heartfelt Message to Son After Breakout Season
New Report on Josh Giddey's Future Contract With Chicago Bulls
Controversial Bulls Executive Reportedly Upset Players With Latest Firing