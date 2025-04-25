New Report on Josh Giddey's Future Contract With Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls might've missed out on the NBA Playoffs this season, but it probably was the best case for them given their roster situation. After a second-half during the regular season propelled them into the ninth seed in the East, they now hold the 12th-best odds for the first overall pick and a chance to add to a promising young core.
While Chicago saw progression from rookie Matas Buzelis from the start to the end of the season, they also saw their two young guards, Coby White and Josh Giddey, play at an All-Star level after the break. Giddey is set to be a free agent this summer, however, and a new report reveals that the Bulls might have their plan set as to how they approach his contract negotiation.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls could opt to allow Giddey to hit the open market and let him find a deal instead of offering him one. Given the limited suitors and that most teams would need to make a sign-and-trade, a move like this would play in Chicago's favor.
However, they did write that Giddey is likely to receive a five-year, $150 million extension, putting him in the same category as Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs and Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson.
In addition to Giddey, the Bulls can also extend White this offseason, as he's set to make $12.8 million next season in the final year of his three-year, $36 million deal. Regardless, the Bulls saw at the end of the season that this could be their future backcourt, and they have a chance to lock them up both long-term.
