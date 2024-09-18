15-Year NBA Veteran Reveals Scottie Pippen Story
James Johnson has had a successful NBA career as the perfect role player. During the first few years of his career, Johnson was effective as a backup forward and an enforcer for teams like the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Chicago Bulls.
Over time, Johnson evolved into more of a mentor and feared enforcer on the bench of teams like the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks. But if there's one thing pretty much every NBA player learns to do at one point or another, it's play golf.
James Johnson recently went on the OG's Show with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, where he talked about how he got into golfing for the first time.
"Scottie Pippen and Toni Kukoc, I went to a golf event with them the first two days i was in Chicago," said James Johnson. "Only time I ever picked up a club before that was I took an Arnold Palmer class at Wake Forest. I was garbage bro. They would make me pick up my ball, get back in the car like I was a child or something. I was no good with that. My mentality clicked in again like I'm gonna be the best at golfing.
"Golfing can make you miss your perspective on what's real. Basketball was the real deal, like you're supposed to be putting in extra shots, getting in extra work, whatever, and I'm over here trying to get my chip game right."
Golf has become a popular pastime for NBA players. Stephen Curry and Austin Reaves are two of the many players who take it up on their days off.
