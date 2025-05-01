Bulls News

2x NBA Champion Shares Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Story

Former Chicago Bulls champion Chris Hodges shared a story about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) reacts against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Staples Center. Bryant concludes his 20-year NBA career tonight. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
It is rare for an NBA superstar to play at a high level for nearly two decades, all with the same franchise. Very few Hall of Famers have done it, but one of the most notable is Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion, is widely recognized for his elite skillset, but he gets much more praise for his mentality than anybody else. Bryant was one of the mentally strongest players of all time, and he used that to become one of the greatest to ever touch the floor.

Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves to the crowd as he heads to the bench before the end of the Lakers win over the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his career. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Two-time NBA champion and former Chicago Bulls guard Chris Hodges used to train Bryant, and recently shared a story about the late legend.

"When I was working with Kobe, I would have to remind him our word was 'extension,'" Hodges said. "Because Kobe shot so many balls, not just shooting them, but thinking about shooting them, that he was always onto the next one. I'm like, 'Nah bruh, stay there with that one.' ...I loved working with him because his mental focus and his preparation before I go out there."

Hodged has three NBA seasons where he shot over 45% from beyond the arc, an insanely impressive mark, especially in that era. Hodges was certainly able to help Bryant's jump shot as well, but like the two-time champion said, it is all about his mentality.

