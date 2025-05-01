2x NBA Champion Shares Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Story
It is rare for an NBA superstar to play at a high level for nearly two decades, all with the same franchise. Very few Hall of Famers have done it, but one of the most notable is Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion, is widely recognized for his elite skillset, but he gets much more praise for his mentality than anybody else. Bryant was one of the mentally strongest players of all time, and he used that to become one of the greatest to ever touch the floor.
Two-time NBA champion and former Chicago Bulls guard Chris Hodges used to train Bryant, and recently shared a story about the late legend.
"When I was working with Kobe, I would have to remind him our word was 'extension,'" Hodges said. "Because Kobe shot so many balls, not just shooting them, but thinking about shooting them, that he was always onto the next one. I'm like, 'Nah bruh, stay there with that one.' ...I loved working with him because his mental focus and his preparation before I go out there."
Hodged has three NBA seasons where he shot over 45% from beyond the arc, an insanely impressive mark, especially in that era. Hodges was certainly able to help Bryant's jump shot as well, but like the two-time champion said, it is all about his mentality.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Defends Lakers Coach JJ Redick After Loss
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Lakers-Wolves Game 5