76ers Announce Big Coaching Decision After Bulls Game
The Philadelphia 76ers ended the 2023-24 season with a 47-35 record but lost in six games in the first round to the New York Knicks. Flash forward to the 2024-25 season, the 76ers ended with a 24-58 record, their worst record since they went 10-72 in the 2015-16 season. There's no denying it's been a rough year for the process.
The 76ers suffered their 58th loss of the year to the Chicago Bulls 122-102 as the Bulls prepare for a home contest against the Miami Heat for the nine-ten matchup in the play-in tournament. Following the loss, 76ers general manager Daryl Morey announced a major coaching decision.
Sharing during a post-game press conference, Morey announced that he and head coach Nick Nurse will return to the team for the 2025-26 season. Nurse finishes his second season with the 76ers with a combined record of 71-93 and a 2-4 record in the postseason.
Nurse was brought in from the Toronto Raptors for the 2023-24 season, as he led the Raptors to the franchise's only NBA Championship in 2019 in his first season as head coach. Instantly becoming one of the hottest names in coaching, he's only made it past the first round once since then.
The 76ers also secured the fifth-worst record in the NBA this season, as they have a 10.5% chance of securing the first overall pick. If they land outside the top six, they'll convey their selection to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
