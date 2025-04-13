Bulls Announce Josh Giddey Injury Update Before 76ers Game
The Chicago Bulls are set to conclude their regular season on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon, capping off a season that ended with an unexpected play-in tournament berth following a hot stretch during the second half of the season. The reason for their strong play to end the year: guards Coby White and Josh Giddey.
For White, he enters the final game of the season averaging 20.6 points per game this year but has increased that average to 25.4 points per game since the All-Star break. As for Giddey, he's averaged nearly a triple-double since the All-Star break but will be sidelined for their contest Sunday. Ahead of the game, head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on his star guard.
While missing the last two games of the season might've raised questions on Giddey's availability for their play-in game, Donovan shared there's "high-level optimism" that he'll be good to play on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. However, the wrist remains a concern to monitor for Chicago.
An interesting situation for Chicago, especially if Giddey is still dealing with wrist pain, as the Bulls will want to ensure no injury setback for Giddey going into the summer. Not only would it hinder his development over the offseason, but could be a concern as he looks to land a lucrative contract extension.
Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. EST as basketball is underway in Philadelphia between the Bulls and 76ers.
