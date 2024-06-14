Bulls News

8-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Arrested

Joey Linn

Mar 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) stands for the anthem before action against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
It was announced by TMZ on Friday that veteran NBA guard Cameron Payne had been arrested in Arizona for giving officers a false report.

"According to the Scottsdale Police Department, authorities were called out to investigate a disturbance in Scottsdale at around 2:44 AM -- and came into contact with Payne and another individual," TMZ reported. "It's unclear exactly what happened next -- cops did not give any further specific details -- although the SPD says Payne was arrested on the scene and booked on one charge of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement. We're told the 29-year-old NBA player was released from custody a short time later."

Payne finished last season with the Philadelphia 76ers after being acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks via trade. An eight-year NBA veteran, Payne has spent time with the OKC Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

According to TMZ, Payne was released from custody after a short period of time. A free agent this summer, Payne will be a veteran guard option for teams looking to strengthen their bench. Having started just just 66 of his 405 career games, Payne has been a reserve for most of his career, averaging 7.9 points per game in 17.9 minutes per game in his eight seasons.

Joey Linn

