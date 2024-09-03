9x NBA All-Star Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Anthony Edwards Comments
Anthony Edwards is one of the most universally beloved players in the NBA, but his recent comments toward Michael Jordan's era of basketball have upset both past and present generations of players.
During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Edwards blasted Michael Jordan's era stating that no one had skill besides Jordan.
“I didn't watch it back in the day, so I can't speak on it,” Edwards said. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. (Michael Jordan) was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"
His comments upset not only NBA legends but nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George as well. During the newest episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, George addressed Edwards' controversial comments.
"I thought it was kinda disrespectful for the game," George said. "I thought it was a very immature comment," George said. "Obviously, Anthony Edwards is super talented, and he's a huge talent going forward. But just how much the game has grown, you gotta pay dues to those dudes that did it before us."
Not only was Anthony Davis' statement wrong, but it was downright disrespectful to players like Penny Hardaway, Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon, and a plethora of other players who made the NBA's top 75 list. For as much fun as Anthony Edwards is with his trash-talking that can be backed up, he just needs to be a more educated basketball fan.
