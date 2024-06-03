Angel Reese Takes New Shot at Caitlin Clark
The biggest story in basketball right now isn't the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, but the rivalry between Chicago's Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. It's one that isn't ending anytime soon, either.
During a recent interview with WGN Sports, Angel Reese commented on the physical play Caitlin Clark's been experiencing and made sure to let people know Clark shouldn't be getting all the credit for the new eyes on the WNBA
"Negative things have probably been said about me, but honestly, I'll take that," Reese said. "Because look where women's basketball is. People are talking about women's basketball that you never would think would be talking about women's basketball. People are coming to games. We got celebrities coming to games. Sold out arenas...The reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of 1 person. It's because of me, too. I want y'all to realize that."
The conversation between Clark is a very tricky one to navigate. On one end, WNBA players have been putting in the work to bring in new eyes and paving the way for Clark. On the other end, there's a reason why Indiana Fever games have been getting massive attendances both at home and on the road. There's a reason why all the conversation has been centered around Clark and her rivals. It's what the people want to see at this moment.
