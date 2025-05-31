Anthony Edwards' Ex-Teammate Makes Bold Proclamation
The Minnesota Timberwolves don't have much playoff success in their franchise's history, as they had only made one Western Conference Finals appearance before Anthony Edwards came to the team. Otherwise, the Timberwolves had either missed the playoffs entirely or been first-round exits in every season since.
Now, despite a series loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Timberwolves were able to make back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances as Edwards continues to turn into one of the league's top stars. Recognizing this, former Timberwolves teammate and ex-Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley made a bold proclamation on Edwards' future.
"Who's to say Ant won't get the MVP in three years from now?" Beverley said on his podcast 'The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone'. Beverley's proclamation was spurred when talking about Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won his first MVP at 26 years old and could be getting his first NBA title as well.
While Gilgeous-Alexander was already a 24.5 points per game scorer at 23 years old, Edwards has exceeded that mark in his age-23 season with a 27.6 points per game average as well as being the league's leader in threes. Edwards would likely have to break into that 30 or more points per game threshold to become an MVP, but that doesn't seem far-fetched.
Next year could even be the year for Edwards, despite his roster being expected to see significant changes due to free agency. However, losing players and Edwards having a career season could be the exact type of storyline that could lead to him hoisting that MVP trophy at the end of the year.
