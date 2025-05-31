Bulls News

Chicago Bulls' Potential Lottery Pick, NBA Draft Plans Revealed

The Chicago Bulls could be looking at Maryland for the upcoming NBA draft

Matt Guzman

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) reacts during the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) reacts during the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every time Kelly Flagg sees Derik Queen, it makes her want to cry.

"She missed him this year," Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, said of his mother.

Flagg and Queen were teammates at Monteverde Academy in Monteverde, Fla. before splitting up for their freshman year of college. Queen went to Maryland and led the Terrapins to the Sweet 16, while Flagg landed at Duke and fell just short of a national championship berth.

Both are now set to be taken in the lottery; the Chicago Bulls could end up with the former.

"According to a source, Maryland big man Derik Queen is sliding but still isn’t on the Bulls’ radar because of growing concerns about his athletic ability and how that fits with Billy Donovan’s up-tempo pace," Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley wrote. "He’ll need a private workout with the Bulls to change minds."

Should Queen fall beyond Chicago at pick No. 12, or be taken earlier, the Bulls will have to change their strategy. Another prospect in mind is reportedly BYU's Egor Demin, who Cowley wrote could "climb into the top 10."

Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) handles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Demin doesn't possess a shooting talent that puts him far in front of Queen, nor does he bring the same kind of size, but with a strong passing sense, he could end up being a facilitator for a team in need of an offensive boost.

If Nikola Vučević does make his way elsewhere this summer, however, a hole could open in the center department. Perhaps that's why Queen isn't off the list quite yet.

Related Articles

Josh Giddey Sends Five-Word Message to Bulls Amid Contract Rumors

Lonzo Ball's Strong Caitlin Clark Statement After Historic Performance

Ex-Bulls Guard Calls Out Haliburton Hypocrisy After Knicks-Pacers

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News