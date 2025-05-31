Chicago Bulls' Potential Lottery Pick, NBA Draft Plans Revealed
Every time Kelly Flagg sees Derik Queen, it makes her want to cry.
"She missed him this year," Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, said of his mother.
Flagg and Queen were teammates at Monteverde Academy in Monteverde, Fla. before splitting up for their freshman year of college. Queen went to Maryland and led the Terrapins to the Sweet 16, while Flagg landed at Duke and fell just short of a national championship berth.
Both are now set to be taken in the lottery; the Chicago Bulls could end up with the former.
"According to a source, Maryland big man Derik Queen is sliding but still isn’t on the Bulls’ radar because of growing concerns about his athletic ability and how that fits with Billy Donovan’s up-tempo pace," Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley wrote. "He’ll need a private workout with the Bulls to change minds."
Should Queen fall beyond Chicago at pick No. 12, or be taken earlier, the Bulls will have to change their strategy. Another prospect in mind is reportedly BYU's Egor Demin, who Cowley wrote could "climb into the top 10."
Demin doesn't possess a shooting talent that puts him far in front of Queen, nor does he bring the same kind of size, but with a strong passing sense, he could end up being a facilitator for a team in need of an offensive boost.
If Nikola Vučević does make his way elsewhere this summer, however, a hole could open in the center department. Perhaps that's why Queen isn't off the list quite yet.
