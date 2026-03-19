Takeaways & Player Grades: Raptors Shutdown Josh Giddey for 139-109 Win Over Bulls

The Chicago Bulls played one of their worst games in months. And that's really saying something!

Toronto led from start to finish in the 139-109 victory, dominating the Bulls in nearly every facet of the game. Look on the bright side, though, at least the Bucks play the Jazz tomorrow! The Bulls should have a good shot at reclaiming the 9th-best lottery odds.

Two Takeaways

Over Before It Even Started

The Toronto Raptors have proven time and again to be a terrible matchup for the Chicago Bulls. A team packed with long and athletic wings who aren't afraid to get physical, they feast on turnovers and do the bulk of their damage in the paint.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are a squad that has forked over the second-most turnovers a night since the trade deadline and lacks traditional size in the frontcourt. It's a recipe for disaster against a team like Toronto, and they sure did cook up something sour over the first two quarters!

After a small surge that cut the Bulls' early deficit to 12-10, the Raptors rattled off a 15-3 run to go back up double digits. Chicago would be held scoreless for nearly a 4-minute period in the first quarter, watching the Raptors drain shots from all over the floor and build a startling 32-17 advantage.

In the first quarter alone, the Raptors had 10 points off seven Bulls turnovers. They also used their advantage in the size and strength department to put up 11 second-chance points. Yet, things somehow got worse in the second quarter. While the Bulls' bench did a slightly better job of creating some offense, the Raptors continued to cruise. They shot 9-12 in the paint during the frame and 66.7 percent overall. The Raptors added 40 more points to the board for a hefty 72-45 lead.

Toronto went into the break shooting 60.0 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three, and 10-11 from the free throw line. This wasn't simply a big brother beating up on a younger brother. This was a father teaching his son a lesson in the driveway! The Bulls stood absolutely no chance.

The Triple-Double Streak Ends

Earlier today, I wrote about Josh Giddey's remarkably impressive run of triple-doubles. So, naturally, he has one of his worst games of the season a handful of hours later! The guard finished with 9 points, 3 assists, and a shocking ZERO rebounds.

Toronto's 8th-ranked defense refused to let Giddey get into a groove. Each time he tried to attack off the bounce, he was met with resistance and quickly passed the rock. This remains one of the more glaring weaknesses of Giddey's game. Despite standing with an intimidating six-foot-eight frame, he can struggle with early contact. You would have liked to see him work a little hard to power through traffic and at least get to the free throw line.

Indeed, the guard finished the night with only a single free throw attempt. He instead settled for eight three-pointers and made one. The Bulls were never going to win this game without embracing the physicality from the jump. Giddey struggled with that tonight.

Chicago Bulls Player Grades

Matas Buzelis – B+

Stats: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK

Matas Buzelis didn't take a shot until the start of the second quarter, which spoke to how uncomfortable this Toronto defense made him. To his credit, though, he adjusted and put his body on the line. He at least tried to force the issue and finished the night with a few trips to the free throw line.

Rob Dillingham – B

Stats: 15 PTS, 4 AST, 1 BLK

Rob Dillingham has his fourth-straight game with double-digit points. The majority of his buckets may have come in garbage time, but there is no question that he is looking a lot more comfortable offensively. We've seen him settle for far fewer circus shots, as well as pay a little more attention to how he's keeping the offense in motion.

Collin Sexton – C+

Stats: 14 PTS, 5 AST, 2 REB

They may not have been the most meaningful points tonight, but there is no doubt Collin Sexton looked healthy. The guard was playing his first game since March 8, missing the team's last four contests with a leg injury. He finished the night with a 6-8 showing from the free throw line and was one of the only Bulls to consistently get into the teeth of the Raptors defense.

Leonard Miller – C+

Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB

Leonard Miller continues to look worthy of a rotational role. With that said, this was a big opportunity for him to step up defensively and use his size to help counteract the damage done by Toronto. He didn't do that.

Nick Richards – D

Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB

The Bulls' most physically imposing option at the five, they needed a lot more from Nick Richards both on the glass and the defensive end.

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