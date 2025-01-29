Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are on the road for the next three games, starting with a game on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics.
Wednesday's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams. The Celtics currently hold the lead in the series, two games to one, with the most recent meeting game going in their favor with a final score of 123-98.
Jayson Tatum led both teams in scoring in the prior matchup, with his season-high 43 points. He also recorded a triple-double with 10 assists and 15 rebounds on 67/60/100 shooting splits.
The Bulls however may not need to worry about the production of Tatum Wednesday night as he is listed on the injury report.
The Bulls have six players listed on the report: Zach LaVine, Coby White, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.
Zach LaVine is listed as OUT due to personal reasons.
Coby White is questionable with a right ankle bone bruise, and Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain. E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo are all out as they are on G League assignment.
The Celtics have six players listed on their report: Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, JD Davison, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, and Anton Watson.
Jayson Tatum is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE as he deals with right knee tendinopathy.
Al Horford is questionable with a left big toe sprain, JD Davison is out due to his two-way contract, Sam Hauser is questionable with right hip impingement, Baylor Scheierman is out on G League assignment, and Anton Watson is out due to his two-way contract.
The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
