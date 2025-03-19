Bulls News

Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status for Suns vs Bulls

The Phoenix Suns have listed Bradley Beal on the injury report against the Chicago Bulls

Liam Willerup

Feb 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) defends Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Even though no moves were made, the Phoenix Suns were the talk of the NBA trade deadline, especially around disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Butler went on to move to the Golden State Warriors, a deal that has worked out so far, but the Suns were held back in trade conversations by one player: Bradley Beal.

Boasting a no-trade clause, Beal can decline deals and can control where he wants to go. With the Suns looking like a fringe play-in team at the moment, who knows where Beal will be next season. Regardless, he's found himself on the injury report against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night in a critical game for the Suns' playoff hopes.

Beal has been listed as out on the Suns injury report, as he's dealing with a left hamstring strain. Wednesday is set to be the 22nd missed game of the season for Beal, who was absent in the team's 129-89 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Beal is currently averaging 17.3 points per game this season with the Suns, his lowest mark since the 2014-15 season when he averaged 15.3 points per game. While Beal has been regarded as one of the top-scoring guards in the league since his time with the Washington Wizards, his contract makes him a negative asset.

Feb 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) gestures after making a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

With both the Bulls and Suns dealing with injuries, the two sides are set to tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

