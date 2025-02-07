BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Recent Chicago Bulls Forward
Even though the NBA trade deadline means that teams are unable to make trades anymore, that doesn't mean the movement of players is over.
At this point in the season, going forward after Thursday's trade deadline, players who have been waived or bought out will begin to move to other teams in search of their services.
The most common moves seen in this period are contenders acquiring veteran players that can make an impact for them heading towards the NBA playoffs eventually. As for the Boston Celtics, who didn't make any major moves before the trade deadline, they decided to dip into the free-agent pool and acquire a recently released veteran forward from the Chicago Bulls.
Being waived by the Bulls as a result of the Zach LaVine, and De'Aaron Fox multi-team deal, Torrey Craig will now move to the Boston Celtics after two seasons in Chicago. The eight-year NBA veteran began his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets and will now move to Boston in hopes of playing a role on a championship contender.
In nine games for Chicago this season, Craig averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while playing 12.6 minutes per game. For Boston fans, he'll bring value as a wing shooter and defender, boasting a 42.9% mark from behind the arc.
Now, with the addition of Craig alongside their reigning NBA Championship roster, the Celtics will look to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Golden State Warriors did so in 2017 and 2018.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement