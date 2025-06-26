BREAKING: Bulls Select Noa Essengue 12th Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
With the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls have selected Noa Essengue, a French prospect who last played for Ratiopharm Ulm. The 6-foot-10 forward was regarded as a lottery pick prior to draft night, and now finds a new home in Chicago.
Essengue averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in 18 games at the EuroCup, displaying great defensive abilities and off-ball skills. The 18-year-old has drawn comparisons to Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, and Jerami Grant for his size, athleticism, and prowess on the other side of the ball.
The French phenom has had questions regarding his jump shot, but he's made progress over the pre-draft process, according to multiple scouts. He shot 29.4% from deep in those 18 games at the EuroCup.
The Bulls are heading into an offseason with an aim for younger talent, but an emphasis on being competitive as well. According to Joe Cowley of The Sun Times, the Bulls are exploring trades for guard Lonzo Ball and Cob White.
Essengue joins fellow youngster Matas Buzelis in the frontcourt, who was selected 11th overall in the 2024 draft. The two now highlight Chicago's young core, while uncertainty surrounds the rest of the roster.
Essengue and Buzelis are now the first back-to-back Bulls lottery picks since White (2019) and Patrick Williams (2020). Chicago is also actively shopping center Nikola Vucevic, according to Bulls insider KC Johnson and Evan Sidery.
Related Articles
New Report on Potential Lonzo Ball, Coby White Trades Amid NBA Draft
Cooper Flagg’s Strong Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Jayson Tatum Statement