BREAKING: DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento Kings Full Trade Details Revealed

DeMar DeRozan has been traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings

Joey Linn

Feb 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts as he walks on the court during the second half of an NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts as he walks on the court during the second half of an NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday evening that the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs had agreed to a multi-team sign and trade deal that lands DeRozan in Sacramento. Per Wojnarowski, the Spurs will be receiving veteran forward Harrison Barnes, and the Bulls will be receiving Chris Duarte and two second round picks.

As part of the sign and trade agreement, DeRozan will be joining Sacramento on a three-year, $74 million contract. The terms of the deal were first reported by Wojnarowski following his initial post on the trade. 

Sacramento had only recently been heavily linked to DeRozan, because while their name had been floated around as one of the possible destinations for him, it wasn’t until the last several days that reports really began to suggest that is where he could end up. With DeRozan, there is always the Los Angeles element considering that is where he grew up, but neither the Clippers nor the Lakers had an easy path to acquiring him. 

The six-time NBA All-Star lands in Sacramento where he gets to help lead a group that has been trending in the right direction in recent years. This deal seems to benefit everybody, as Sacramento gets their star, San Antonio gets some more veteran experience, and the Bulls get Duarte and a pick.

