BREAKING: Eight-Year NBA Veteran Signs New Contract in Free Agency
While NBA free agency has slowed down quite a bit, impactful moves are often made late into the summer months. There was a big sign and trade deal on Thursday that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and Kris Dunn to the LA Clippers. As part of the deal, Dunn has signed a new three-year contract with the Clippers.
It was reported weeks ago by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes that Dunn was headed to the Clippers, but there was no update following that initial report, which led some to believe the deal had become complicated. Instead, the delay was due to the sign and trade including Westbrook, which lands Dunn in LA on a three-year, $17 million deal.
Dunn has spent eight seasons in the NBA, three of which came with the Chicago Bulls. Dunn's 149 career games in Chicago are the most he has played for any of the five teams he has been on. Likely replacing Westbrook as LA's backup point guard, Dunn will play behind James Harden next season.
A solid defensive guard, Dunn is not much of a threat offensively, taking just 4.7 field goal attempts per game last season in 18.9 minutes per contest. That said, LA will likely surround him with players who carry more of a load on that end, which will allow Dunn to focus on defending.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan