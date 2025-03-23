Breaking: LeBron James' Final Injury Status for Lakers-Bulls
The Los Angeles Lakers welcome the Chicago Bulls to Crytpo.com Arena on Saturday night, a contest between two of the most prolific franchises in the sport. With the Lakers boasting 17 NBA titles and the Bulls six, it doesn't seem like the Bulls have any shot at adding to that total this year. For the Lakers, it's a different story.
Now led by the star duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers pose a real threat heading into the playoffs with such a dominant offensive duo. However, injuries have come up as of late with James missing several games. Saturday night against the Bulls, the Lakers made a breaking change to the NBA legend's status.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, James will return to face the Chicago Bulls after missing the prior six contests with a groin strain. The 40-year-old forward returns with seven games remaining before hitting the 65-game threshold to qualify for All-NBA.
In his 22nd season in the NBA, James is continuing to put up numbers with averages of 25.0 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds. While also witnessing his son, Bronny James, grow his role with the team, a strong playoff run could have the father-son duo make more NBA history along the way.
As for the game, tip-off in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. EST, with James ready to make his big return.
